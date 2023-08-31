The other day I found myself thinking about the first time I put myself out there and first uttered the words ‘I think I want to write a book’. I had attended a networking publishing event with agents and it was pretty demoralising. I wanted to share the story in case anyone is feeling dejected or confused at how you’re supposed to get past gatekeepers; as a reminder that no matter how many walls are put up, it’s important to keep that flame in your belly burning and to keep the faith in yourself when (seemingly) no one else cares.