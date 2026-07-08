The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

32 Comments

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Harriet de Winton's avatar
Harriet de Winton
5h

I absolutely love the style in which this piece is written. It felt so good with gaps and pauses and anticipation building. Have a summer and keep doing what you do. Yours is the one substack I stick with.

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Sie Johnson's avatar
Sie Johnson
5h

Its like you are on my shoulder reminding me - there is more than one way to do marketing and more than one way to grow a business. No need to lead to burnout. Just keep writing...

♡♡♡ thank you. 😊

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