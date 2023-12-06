This feels a bit ‘teenage bedroom door’ having a list of ‘rules’. But I like the idea of writing down my values and parameters, especially when you are a solo-worker and have to make up your own way of working. So, I thought I’d share my list with you, on how I show up here on Substack. I’d love to hear if you have any!

Always write what you want to write. Don’t follow trends, it is not a good long-term strategy, and I plan to be on Substack for a long time.

Get inspired by others but try not to directly copy them. You’ll just feel icky if you do it someone else’s way without thinking about what you want. Everyone has a unique Substack journey because every writer is unique. Style-wise I love to get inspiration from others — e.g. I love the big headlines that Bri Lee incorporates in her brilliant interview series. It’s something I could do, but in my own way, in my own fonts/style.

Don't plan ahead too much. This is a personal choice, but for me, it would feel too much like a magazine if I had an ‘editorial calendar’ so I don’t. It would make me feel stressed, as it’s too spreadsheet/corporate-vibes for me. I don’t want this to feel like a job. Instead, I keep lots of different drafts on the go, and publish depending on what I feel is right at a certain time. Even with my podcast, I had to find ways to make it feel ‘fun’ otherwise all the joy can get drained away. Keep it light and playful. I like to write whatever I’m feeling in real-time as much as possible. This might also be possible for me because I’m a pretty fast writer.

Don’t go on Notes too much! It’s a great place to share your writing and post your pieces after publishing. But, it’s no place to hang out for hours at a time. Focus on the writing. Focus on your actual newsletter/website. Focus on the work.

Mute people on Notes if you want to! Because it’s a broad space often serving you people you don’t follow (in the feed), so sometimes you might see something/someone that doesn’t gel with you. It’s OK to mute them.

Also: unsubscribe if you want to. It’s absolutely OK to dip out as and when. It’s not personal, it’s just a change of focus.

Don’t tag people if you’re whinging about them in a Substack post! Seems obvious. (Hopefully) you wouldn’t tag someone in a bad book review, so it’s best not to tag someone on here too.

Leave comments on other people's posts. The comment sections are such great fun here, Bring community spirit. People might also discover your Substack via the comments section too — but try not to overtly plug your own work on someone else's feed.

Don’t look at your numbers constantly. I look every couple of weeks at the growth/dips — but not daily. I don’t want the numbers to always inform my decisions, because I want this space to stay a fun creative space for me.

Be transparent. I don’t owe anyone my inner personal details but I like to share (where I can) the successes and failures as I go, including any financial learnings/milestones.

You are allowed to remove/block. This has only happened once in nearly two years but someone made me feel really uncomfortable so I gave them a refund and removed them from the community.

Get a sub editor or proof-reader (if you can/want to/can afford to). For anyone taking Substack extra seriously and has guest columns etc, it helps to bring a level of additional proof-reading. (Not a necessity at all though.)

Don’t try to do everything. I’ve never sent out anything on ‘Chat’. I don’t really know what it is! I don’t read anyone else’s ‘Chats’ either, it feels too much like another Whatsapp thread, which I don’t need! My Substack growth is rapid and exciting and I don’t need to add on bells and whistles for the sake of it.

Ask for feedback sometimes. Ask your community what they prefer in terms of how often you post and ideas for new features.

Don’t spam people. Sometimes I get over-excited and post things because I want to share them in the moment. But now I’m really careful to not share more than 2 posts a week. I think 1 a week is the sweet spot. (For example, this post is going to be an ever-green one I keep updating on my site, so I haven’t sent it to people’s inboxes.)

Comp people where you can. I want to make The Hyphen accessible and if anyone emails me with a valid reason why they can’t pay for my writing, I am always happy to comp them a 3-month membership.

Carve out time to read. Maybe personal to me, but I treat it as though I’m reading a magazine I love. I save all the Substack posts I want to read and then I read them on my iPad, on the sofa, with a delicious cup of tea/hot chocolate.

Support your fellow Substackers. It’s a fabulous community! Arrange meet-ups, hang out on Zoom, say hi, email each other for tips. It feels like a beautiful resurgence of blogging culture and I love it.