Hello everyone! I am BACK after my August break and ready to rumble on Substack.com. It’s been a wonderful month (I’ll be filling you in properly this weekend in a juicy Sunday Scroll email—absolutely packed full of recommendations and updates on what I’ve been up to. Excited to pop that into your inbox on Sunday. How have you all been?

This is the amuse-bouche if you will—a little palate cleanser before the weekend’s bigger post. Yesterday, I cleared out my office. (This sort of thing happens just before September, usually, doesn’t it? Very “getting the new pencil case out” energy.)

Spiritual gurus would, I imagine, call this “making space”. Welcoming in the new, cleaning out the old cobwebs. I emptied out my cupboards, hoovered my office, dusted, organised all the trinkets on my desk, and actually did clear out on my pen/pencil drawer. I cleaned my keyboard and mouse, stacked up my Tarot card decks neatly, removed any empty candle jars, and organised the bags hanging on the back of the door.

Then: I tackled my bookshelves. I have some big sage green custom-made shelves, absolutely packed full of books. Advanced copies, books “TBR” (to be read), and lots of books close to my heart. I sort through them pretty often, but I knew they were in desperate need of tidy-up. Everything was wedged in like a game of Jenga and there was no breathing room. I needed to make piles:

books for charity books to give to friends books to recycle books to put on the wall outside my house for neighbours books to sell on the WeBuyBooks app books to keep in a different room

Then I also remembered something that Liz Gilbert said a while back, that she hardly keeps any books in her home—and she has a ‘special shelf’ that consists of just her absolute favourites. (Now, I’m probably not going to be this disciplined regarding books in my living space, but, I love the idea of having a dedicated shelf to the OG favourites!) I decided to create a space just for the real longstanding faves, the ones that have really been there for me over the years. So I decided to group them together on their own special shelf. (Okay, I admit they actually take up two large shelves.)

So! Here they are in a list below—the books that made the cut: