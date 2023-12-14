I was flattered to be interviewed this week by The London Writer’s Salon — the two hosts Parul Bavishi and Matt Trinetti are two of the nicest humans you’ll ever meet. The London Writer’s Salon is a wonderful online community which was set up for writers to write together — plus a space to host regular evening events with authors such as Maggie O’Farrell, Julia Cameron and Katherine May which later go live on their podcast. It was a very easy ‘yes’ — the session before mine was with my personal hero Seth Godin and Matt and Parul really do their research and ask excellent questions. This was a lovely opportunity to be asked about my writing career to date — seven years of being a published author and fifteen years of writing online. It felt really nice to consolidate lots of different topics in one place and spot the recurrent themes of my work.

We discuss The Success Myth, its themes, the research, burnout, how I wrote the proposal, how to set boundaries when writing personally — plus my journaling habits from a young age, how I visualize my own goals and success, turning from non-fiction to fiction; how I taught myself to write my first novel and the only ‘how-to’ book I found genuinely helpful, my creative inspirations, Substack and community, how I divide my time, AI and navigating a solo career. We covered a lot!

You can watch the video below: