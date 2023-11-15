I know what a boundary issue feels like. Every time someone asks anything of you, you are livid. I had this right before my burnout: the slightest ask, the briefest of DM, any email no matter how kindly worded it was, set me off. I was a ball of rage — and I felt like everyone was taking from me. I was just so angry.

After many conversations with my coach at the time, I realized something huge: I wasn’t actually angry with any of the people who were asking me for stuff. I was angry with myself because I had absolutely terrible boundaries. The minute I put some strong parameters in place, the anger totally subsided. People kept asking me for various favours but this time it felt neutral. They were more than welcome to ask but this time they weren't coming in unless I said so. It was up to me to draw the line. This piece is all about how I learned to have solid boundaries— including a visualisation tool which totally changed my life for the better.