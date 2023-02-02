Join The Hyphen community and receive access to the comment section and all paywalled posts for just £1.50 a week.

“Do you get trolled much?” is a question that people ask me all the time. At dinners, in pubs, at events, on panels. Friends, acquaintances, total strangers. It’s a curious question, a juicy one too — but why do people keep asking me this? Is it because I am constantly doing controversial things that look “trollworthy?” I don’t think so. I am also not sure it is necessarily to do with ‘me’. I have a theory that something else is lurking beneath their question, a subtext: