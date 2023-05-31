I sit down with a cup of tea and read The Sunday Times Bestseller List religiously every weekend in the Culture section of the Sunday Times. Described by the paper itself, it’s “the oldest and most influential book sales chart in the UK” and “the one that every author wants to be on.”

I find it fascinating to see which books are selling to the masses on Amazon and at airports and supermarkets around the UK. Prince Harry dominated the charts for a bit of course; The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy currently holds the record for the most consecutive weeks in the Sunday Times Non-Fiction Chart and recently Richard Osman had three of his novels in the charts at once. The Bookseller magazine love a pun: “Colleen Hoovers Up Competition!” or “Mrs Hinch Sweeps To The Number One Spot!”

For many authors of course, their books will never reach this level of mass appeal. For many authors, they have to make peace with that, every time they publish a book. Me included. Not every author has to be Richard Osman advertised in every window of every W H Smith branch. Not every musician needs to play at Wembley. In the wise words of Cathy Heller: “someone people think you have to be either Beyoncé or nothing — but there’s a lot of space in between….”