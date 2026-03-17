I keep memory boxes in my office cupboards. I wouldn’t say I’m a hoarder, but I find it hard to let go of small sentimental items. I love to print meaningful photos for albums. Something my Mum has always done. I like to store these things away, and imagine myself as an old lady one day leafing through the boxes, sighing and smiling.

One of these boxes I call my “girlboss box.” It contains the years between 2015 and 2019, when I inhabited a very specific version of myself: shiny, ambitious, and, like one of my favourite movies—The Devil Wears Prada—wanting a career [*Stanley Tucci voice*] a million girls would kill for.

It contains: a glossy badge from my first TEDx talk. A lanyard from the 2018 Forbes 30 Under 30 party, the year I was on the list. A badge from a talk I did alongside Google at The Founders Forum. A printed out message from Richard Branson saying he liked my book. A photo with the original Girlboss Sophia Amoruso, who I will always admire, from a podcast interview we did together in West Hollywood. A photo from a panel with the editor of Marie Claire in our matching floral dresses. A mini photo album from my book launch for The Multi-Hyphen Method at WeWork, back when WeWork was still a new and exciting company.

It was fun at the time, but I’m happy to have stepped off that particular treadmill (or stepmill). Trying to frantically climb, climb, climb… higher higher higher… is quite tiring after a while.

***

Many former Millennial/Gen X girlbosses are hanging up their hats. I’m reading a book at the moment called Life After Ambition, a memoir about a writer giving up the relentless performative hustle. I also loved Jenn Romolini’s memoir Ambition Monster, reckoning with her work addiction and unpicking where it all came from. Bloomberg recently did a piece referencing this cultural sea-change, and included a mention of my new memoir A Year of Nothing—it turns out a lot of women are burned out from climbing the never-ending ladder in return for ‘exposure’, a Britney mic, and some Instagram likes. (I joked to a friend the other day: is the 24/7 online hustle simply ‘a young person’s game?’)

A Year of Nothing has been described by the press as a ‘burnout memoir’. My work is often reduced to a passing trend—something that, admittedly, helps books sell. Though to me, it is a documentation of something much deeper I went through on a personal level. It was my year of reaching a certain point in my life; and then metaphorically shaking my branches to see what could fall away. It was my version of the great unravelling that a lot of us go through during our 30s or 40s or 50s, or beyond. The year before my unravelling, I wrote a book called The Success Myth, and then, ironically, I was too unwell to promote it.

***

A writer called Alys Key wrote a very interesting review of A Year of Nothing recently, and she explores the rise of the ‘Substack book’. In amongst the review of my book, she also mentioned this:

“For millennial media women like me, The Multi-Hyphen Method was one of those books you had to have. […] Another way to look at having many strings to your bow, though, is that you might have too many plates spinning. This was what I found surprising about A Year of Nothing. [Gannon] repeatedly describes how feeling split into too many selves contributes to her burnout. Yet this is the same author who celebrated being a “slashie”, juggling multiple roles and projects. There is not much introspection about how much that approach may have contributed to her own slump, nor any questioning of whether this means she has been championing an unsustainable way of working to her readers.”

In a world where book reviews are diminishing, I am truly always grateful for anyone who engages with my work in a meaningful way.

It’s true that in A Year of Nothing, I don’t reference my past works much, or my former life as a girlboss. Should I have done? I reflected on this—and it felt interesting to me that I naturally didn’t feel the need to include it. I think, deep down, I didn’t feel I owed the reader a ‘justification’ for my burnout. The book is about the nothingness I experienced, and I wasn’t in a fit state to unpick it. A Year of Nothing is edited and curated, as all published memoirs are—but it is also based on some very raw journalling during that strange year. I wanted it to be purely about my experience, I didn’t want to give a wider journalism analysis, or a post-mortem through a cultural lens. I didn’t have the energy. I also think writers feeling like they ‘owe’ certain things to their readers is a very murky territory.

My burnout was so much deeper than working a bit too hard. This is why I wrote about deep ‘existential burnout’ rather than a jokey ‘I girlbossed too close to the sun’. I had a full blown breakdown/breakthrough because I hit a wall on the metrics of success I’d made up for myself. My whole identity was transforming—and it felt much, much deeper than “I worked a bit too hard in my twenties.” My burnout wasn’t really to do with the hours worked; it was about the deep-rooted people-pleasing (in my professional life, but actually, I would say more in my personal life.)

Changing career lanes doesn’t mean you instantly regret or take back all the things you’ve done before. Everything you’ve ever done becomes an important part of the journey.

***

Before I continue, I feel like I need to say thank you to the girlboss movement. I specifically remember being in my early twenties in 2014, on a bench in Central Park in NYC, reading Girlboss by Sophia Amoruso and knowing I should quit my job and do things my own way. That decision led to decades of fruitful, freeing self-employment that continue to this day.

As I got older, of course things started to shift. Things that had worked super well for years no longer did. Late nights that used to be fun suddenly became intolerable. Networking events I used to enjoy became icky and uncomfortable. The pace of communication I’d become accustomed to became sickening. Weekly uploads of a podcast became too exhausting. People asking for favours became infuriating.

At some point, the maths stopped mathing, and you burnout when you don’t listen to your body. But for those few years, between 2015 and 2019, pre-pandemic and pre-burnout, I had so much fun. It was fantastic. I was flying. I loved being in my twenties and having boundless energy to say ‘yes’ to everything.

Until of course, I couldn’t anymore.

You are not a hypocrite for simply growing older, and changing.

***

I also wonder how fair it is to place a sense of duty—or indeed put writers on a pedestal—when we’re simply living out loud and learning as we go. Will we always be judged so closely by what we wrote 10, 20, or 30 years ago? Are writers not allowed to change, to make mistakes, or to shift our perspectives? I was 28 when I wrote The Multi-Hyphen Method. As I get older, I feel even prouder of that book. My younger self was brave and I thank her for that.

The Multi-Hyphen Method is a nuanced book. You cannot judge it by its title alone. It’s about how working to make different income streams, instead of having one office job, has the potential to make you happier, less stressed, and more free in the long run—*if* you’re someone who thrives outside of an office environment. *If* you’re someone who happens to be incredibly self-motivated. *If* you’re someone who doesn’t really like to follow rules.

Fundamentally, I felt like the book was initially misunderstood, often conflated with the laborious gig economy, which is not the same thing as choosing to build multiple income streams, mostly from your remote laptop. These are two different things. I wrote a book with digital-native entrepreneurs in mind. It’s okay for something to be a specific thing.

I also think it wasn’t taken as seriously as other books (written by older men, let’s just say it) because I was a young woman who wore bright clothes. It was on the Sunday Times Bestseller business list next to an all-male line up. As my friend Claire from The Women’s Prize said recently: “There is an ‘authority gap’ associated with women’s non-fiction.” Women are still not seen as having as much expertise on certain topics. There was a book on a very similar theme to mine that came out the following year by a male author in America that celebrated having multiple passions and “juggling many interests”—it received zero backlash and was an instant worldwide hit, described as a “landmark book.”

***

We are a product of the era we grow up in. We grow, we learn, we become more ourselves over time. It was once cool to wear flares and blue eyeliner. It was also cool to wear a skirt over trousers. It was once cool to get up at 4am. Then it was cool to get a standing desk. Whatever. Trends happen. They come, and go. Like the clothes we wear, it’s OK to try things on, and then one day, decide to take it off, and try something else. The important thing is you work things out for yourself—you realise what works in your private life and space. You stop needing the validation you once craved.

I’ve never been an advocate of spinning plates, but I admit I was naturally much better at it when I was 28. I hadn’t yet realised what I truly wanted from life. Now I’m older, I have a much clearer sense of how to preserve my energy.

Performing a girlboss version of myself to the world may have added to my burnout, sure, but the multi-hyphen approach has ultimately been a positive thing for me. It has allowed me to have multiple income streams—through books, Substack, events, retreats, selling rights, self-publishing works—and I earn passive income from the past decade of building a multi-hyphen creative life. It’s allowed me the privilege of stepping back whenever I want to.

Maybe the two books have more common ground than you’d think.

Nowadays, I don’t want to be busy. That, of course, might change one day. But right now, I want my calendar to be left as empty as possible, so I can light a candle, drink tea, and write.

My inner girlboss might be gone, but I have a lot to thank her for.

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