a day out at magical Londolozi.

People sometimes use lions to explain the difference between anxiety and fear.

With anxiety, it can feel like being chased by a lion, even though there is no real danger in the environment. Fear, on the other hand, is our natural bodily response when we face real-life danger. If you were actually being chased by a lion—if you were truly in danger—your brain would trigger a survival stress response.

On a safari, you are in an interesting middle ground. There is a lion in front of you. There is some degree of danger. And yet you feel safe and grounded.

You are forced into the present moment. You are staying quiet, and perfectly still. You are in an open-top jeep, just metres from these powerful animals. You can hear your heart beating and not much else. It is beautiful, exhilarating, humbling, and serene.

I went on a safari in South Africa once, back in 2012, with a dear friend. It was during a period of my life when I wasn’t very present. Her family owned a safari lodge and it felt like an absolute once-in-a-lifetime experience. I sat in an outdoor bath with a drink and zebras grazing in the distance. I was in my early twenties, and although I knew it was special, I don’t think I could truly take it in at the time. I was always on my phone. My mind was often elsewhere, worrying about my career, worrying about everything. I was also in the very early stages of a relationship (with my now-husband Paul), and I was ‘chronically online’. I saw everything through a camera phone and through a series of tweets. I had to take photos of absolutely everything for it to seem real. I was hardly ever in the present moment, and I look back at photos and wish I’d seen it all more clearly.

Fourteen years later (in February this year), I returned to South Africa—this time with Paul.

We have made a new habit of leaving London in February for a few years now. It’s a short month and we get to dip out of the English winter for a bit. We felt compelled to visit South Africa. We started off in Cape Town, then the wine region, Hermanus, Wilderness, Plettenberg Bay, Port Elizabeth and then the big reveal: Londolozi Game Reserve, located in the Sabi Sand Game Reserve, bordering Kruger National Park.

We flew from Johannesburg to Skukuza airport, which is one of the chicest airports I’ve ever seen—basically a wooden hut with a thatched roof (and even named as the most beautiful airport in the world by Forbes). We were collected in a Land Rover and on the way to the reserve we basically had a mini safari before we’d even arrived! We saw an adorable group of warthogs: a mother and her babies, with their little wisps of hair blowing in the breeze as they ran along. We saw giraffes standing in the road. A family of elephants! It felt like we had landed in another world.

From the moment we arrived we were made to feel like we were at home—a feeling of being welcomed far beyond just being guests. Londolozi is family-owned and family-run, and you can tell. Back in 1926 Charles Boyd-Varty and friend Frank Unger purchased the land, and it is still owned by the Varty family. This year was their 100th year. You can’t fake the ‘home away from home’ feeling without real heart and soul behind a place.

We stayed in Tree Camp—which felt like a proper treehouse.

And wonderful interior choices. Comfortable sofas, beautiful decor, South African ornaments and vases and coffee table books, like the Londolozi one from Assouline. A beautiful bar and kitchen. Tables and chairs elevated on an outdoor platform with trees bursting through the centre. The views were spectacular, overlooking a stream where animals roamed freely. This is where we ate breakfast, lunch and dinner (and again, panoramic views of nature and wildlife), with only six suites, and child-free accommodation, which really made a difference to the experience. During an evening meal, Paul spotted a Serval wildcat. During one lunchtime, we saw a snake wrap itself round the tree, and we all got up to watch it.

A younger woman squealed, said she didn’t like snakes.



An older woman, who had been sitting alone, said: “Snakes are beautiful specimens. You do not need to be afraid of such beauty.”

Everything was reminding me to let go of fear, and be completely in the present moment.

Tree Camp during the day

The Londolozi book by Assouline.

I loved how there was no phone signal in the areas where you eat.

Everything is luxurious and totally stripped back, there is nothing to ‘do’. You can relax. Paul’s phone broke during an earlier canoe trip at our previous stop in Wilderness on the Garden Route, and so he was phone-less and ended up having a complete digital detox. I wanted to join him, and not go on my phone as much—and it was the perfect setting for it. Being around such incredible dramatic unpredictable nature makes you want to put your phone down. It feels so wrong to waste any minute of time staring at a screen, when you could be staring at literally anything else in the wild.

(A few months after returning to London, I met the wonderful Shan and Bron Varty for coffee and they made even a busy coffee shop feel instantly calm.)

Responsibilities, ego and any sense of who you are back home seems to instantly vanish. Later on the trip, a couple who joined us on safari asked one of the guides which famous people had visited Londolozi. Someone had heard a rumour that an Oscar-winning actress had recently visited, and the guide said: “everyone who visits here is treated exactly the same, we really don’t care what people’s jobs are.” He meant it. Londolozi is not about job titles, or what you’ve achieved in the outside world. In the wilderness, no one cares about that.

Panoramic views, and a private plunge pool in our room; it was one of the best rooms I’ve ever stayed in.

Wwe were a short walk away from the yoga outdoor studio, main pool, gift shop and little huts which told the story of the past 100 years at Londolozi. It is clearly luxurious and there is a big price tag, but it wasn’t the luxury that drew me in. I don’t actually seek out high-end luxury, I would rather stay in a shepherd’s hut surrounded by unspoilt nature than stay in a big shiny hotel with an infinity pool. I find a lot of luxury places quite soul-less. Material items are lovely, don’t get me wrong—and no one’s going to argue that Egyptian cotton bedding isn’t lovely—but it doesn’t really matter that the room is luxurious if I don’t feel anything. The thing that makes a place special, much like someone’s home, is the energy of the space, and the people that are in it.

The panoramic views, private plunge pool, sun-loungers, and we even had dinner in our room one night surrounded by lanterns.

Booking info here x

We had four days of safari; two game drives per day. The mornings began at 5:30am.

Even though I’m not an early riser, I loved the early wake up call, because the sun was rising, and plus we got coffee and muffins delivered to our door. It’s different waking up early when you know you are going on an adventure. The afternoon drive was at 4pm, and after an afternoon relaxing (in the pool; yoga; sunbathing) we were always ready to go again.

I enjoyed each drive because for those few hours I was totally in the present moment. You had to stay alert, focused. You wanted to be able to spot things. You were allowed nature to unfold around you. Nothing to plan, or prepare, just going out into the open spaces and see what happens. People sometimes say a sunset is ‘nature putting on a show’—this is how every day felt at Londolozi.

Our driver Dean was so knowledgeable about every little detail, be it a bird, animal, tree, flower, insect: I learned so much. Trevor, our wildlife tracker, came from the Tracker Academy (the only formally accredited specialist tracker training school in Southern Africa), and he would sit on the front of the jeep, looking for any clues and signs: knowing the difference between the paw of a cheetah or leopard or lion. He grew up in the area—and the Academy creates opportunities for the surrounding communities wanting to do this kind of work.

Dean and Trevor created a beautiful spread in front of the jeep each time, with our favourite drinks and snacks on offer, like biltong for Paul and non-alc margaritas for me. At first, we felt nervous being out in the bush on foot, but exhilarating also—we always felt safe with our guides, it was an adventure. It made me think of anxiety vs fear again. I felt brave going for a ‘wild wee’ in the middle of the wilderness. I wasn’t anxious, I was just being cautious and aware. It made me wonder why I spent so much time in a safe environment, like my house, worrying myself into anxious loops. Here I was: in the real wilderness, feeling secure inside my body. Trusting that it would know what to do. (And trusting that Dean and Trevor would, also!)

Paul and I loved meeting everyone who worked there, and we even got a tour of the staff grounds, the spaces they relax in, meet up in the mornings to discuss game drives, places to hang out as a community. There were also spaces to learn, libraries, places for kids to play, on-site medical care. I loved learning about the Good Work Foundation, which Londolozi is a Patron and founding donor of—the foundation supports the formal schooling system, delivering access to world-class education to the remote villages of rural South Africa. As a guest of Londolozi, you know that there is an ecosystem at play, that cares about the local areas, and gives back to the communities that surround Sabi Sands.

I first discovered Londolozi through Martha Beck.

I have followed her work for years, and she’s had a profound influence on me, especially after I trained with her life-coaching programme. I also began listening to her podcast Bewildered, which she co-hosts with her partner Rowan Mangan, back in 2020, deep in the pandemic. At the time, I was living in a flat in Hackney, spending long stretches in my tiny bathroom, often in the bath, with a glass of wine balanced on the side.

Slowly but surely, I climbed out of a funk that had weighed on me for years, and I credit that podcast in no small part for helping me do it. The premise of Bewildered, and much of Martha’s work, is that we’ve lost touch with our true nature amid the noise and chaos of modern culture. To find our way back, we need to reconnect with the natural world. We must step into the wilderness, and to stay wild.

Martha often spoke fondly of her time at Londolozi—whether describing retreats she’d led, animals she’d encountered, or the atmosphere of the place itself, something close to magic.

She’s been returning there for nearly twenty years. The first book I read of hers was Steering by Starlight, and I came across Boyd Varty in its pages, a tracker and custodian of Londolozi, and author of The Lion Tracker’s Guide to Life. Martha and Boyd met around that time, and now both work as life coaches. Together, they run STAR, a retreat designed to help people reconnect with themselves through the wisdom of the wild. I’ve always believed that certain places call out to you, and at some point, you’re compelled to answer.

taken at 5.38am, on a morning game drive.

I wonder if growing older allows you to see things more clearly.

I noticed a young girl napping in the front seat of a neighbouring jeep we passed on our drive. I smiled to myself, remembering the times I had also missed out on an incredible experience, not necessarily on purpose. She was missing out on the hippos in front of us, ​they were playfully bobbing up and down in a nearby watering hole. It reminded me of my early twenty-something self on the previous trip—how, in many ways, I was very much asleep.

I thought about my relationship with anxiety. The fast-paced world we live in, the deadlines and to-do lists and ‘what-ifs’. The anxiety that comes with travelling and how I’d spent some of my trip fretting about various things. Travel plans, health, how we’d get from A-to-B. Being at Londolozi reminded me that nature doesn’t need to be planned out. When you are in a natural environment, you can’t plan things. You can’t ‘plan’ to see a leopard at 3pm. You do your best to spot one, but you are in collaboration with nature. It made me question what I was really scared of.

My most vivid memory is this: I got incredibly close to a female leopard. As she walked past our jeep, she paused and looked at me. I took in her beauty, her elegance, her strength. I knew I wanted to remember that moment forever—the quiet confidence in her, the way she sat on a rock in the sunshine, simply doing what she needed to do. I didn’t want to spend so much precious time being anxious or afraid anymore. I wanted to get out there, see beauty up close, and trust my place in nature.

I think about my trip to Londolozi all the time. The magic really doesn’t leave you.

🔗 Links to click 🔗 —100 Years of Londolozi – a three-part docuseries! You can watch part one here.

—How Londolozi wants to hold the light.

—A story about the alchemy of the safari.

—You must check out the Londolozi book, published by Assouline. It is absolutely stunning and features centre stage on my coffee table. Thank you so much to the incredible team at Londolozi for this experience, for looking after us so well, and making us feel like part of the family. Book your stay here 🐘🦒🦁 I was kindly offered a discounted media rate in return for an honest review.

Six images from Londolozi

I believe there is a spiritual exchange with the animals. If you go out in the jeep with an open-heart and mind and don’t expect too much, I think you will be amazed. If you have an energy of ‘demanding’ to see certain animals, acting as if they should come to you, then it won’t work. You are lucky to be there, and grateful for any piece of glorious nature you stumble across.

1: The four headed giraffe. One early morning we were driving along, and these guys were just standing in the road, like this. ⤵

2. Sunset rhinos. Beautiful animals that are currently dehorned to deter poaching. ⤵

3. Look at these two. So regal. So beautiful.

4. It’s giving a little bit Brooklyn Beckham as it’s the back of an elephant but THE LIGHT on this beautiful evening was impeccable. We sat in silence as we watched this huge elephant walk into the sunset. One of those moments to remember forever. ⤵

5. Seeing a leopard for the first time. Three times in fact! After knowing they are so rare to spot (pun intended). ⤵