The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

9 Comments

User's avatar
Marianna Busching's avatar
Marianna Busching
12h

I'm older and calmer, now that I'm no longer singing opera and oratorio on the "big stages," and I do feel ordinary....except for my brain, which sizzles and leaps and invents....does everyone have that? Maybe it's a harmless form of mental illness. Anyway, writing opens the spigot that lets some of this wild activity out onto the page.

Reply
Share
Jane Riley's avatar
Jane Riley
6h

What a beautiful piece which totally resonates. I've never thought of an ordinary life as being so wonderful!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Emma Gannon
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Emma Gannon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture