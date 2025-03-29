I work with a lawyer who is eagle-eyed when it comes to artists owning their IP. She scans my contracts and says, ‘HA! NICE TRY. Absolutely not,’ while striking out sneaky clauses with a red pen.

When I was younger, I nearly signed a contract (with a major TV network) that basically wanted me to give away my IP for peanuts—and I feel a bit sorry for my twenty-something self who didn’t know anything. Luckily, I didn’t sign it. I wouldn’t be surprised if there are plenty of people in the media/entertainment industry who actively look for young people to sign up for this very reason—because they are talented, have lots of ideas, and no clue how any of it works.

What is IP? According to gov uk: “IP (intellectual property) is something that you create using your mind—for example, a story, an invention, an artistic work or a symbol.” How powerful does that make writers/artists sound, btw?? We create things using our mind—and those things are important, meaningful, and worth something.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, media companies are becoming obsessed with IP. And cue the agency-speak: they want 'evergreen IP'. I was in awe of Michaela Coel back in 2020, the creator of I May Destroy You who reportedly turned down $1 million from Netflix because they wanted full ownership of her IP. (She also reportedly fired her agents who were pushing for the deal, after realising they were going to receive an additional undisclosed amount if the deal went through.) She went with the BBC instead where she kept creative control. A beautiful example of someone standing up for themselves and their art.

It’s always been my own projects—the ones I’ve created using my mind!—that have led to my biggest opportunities. My blog (IP) from 2016 landed me a major TV advert that we shot in LA and played in cinemas across the UK. My blog (IP) also got me my first book deal. My podcast (IP) got me in the room with writers and artists like Greta Gerwig, Ava DuVernay, and Lena Dunham—where I was given much longer interview slots than I ever had at a glossy magazine. (That’s not to say I didn’t learn a lot from those jobs.) My books and this Substack (IP) have led to judging a book prize and collaborating with other major writers. I don’t think any industry really wants you to know how much power you could have by doing it on your own terms.

Three years ago, I gave Substack a go because I was burned out from the performative aspects of my job. Getting older means understanding more about my introvert nature and/or neurodiversity, and I wanted all the tap-dancing to go away for a moment—the ‘it’ll be good exposure’ invites and the small talk and the stuff you’re “supposed” to do to “grow your brand”. I needed to turn inward, like a hermit crab, and reconnect with myself and write. I was 33 and realising that the choices I was making at that moment would impact me later down the line. There was a fork in the road (side note: I used to imagine an actual piece of cutlery in the road, rather than understanding it as two diverging paths) and my heart wanted to stop the tap-dancing so I could sit in my office and simply write make my work (IP).

I’m nearly 36 now and so much has changed. On a much shallower note, I noticed my hair had become mousy recently, and I was always someone with bright blond hair. I decided to get the shine back—and booked myself in for (an annoyingly expensive) hair appointment, then texted my sister pictures of me with foil in my hair. When I got back home, I realised it wasn’t quite what I wanted. I rang them, went back the following week and got exactly what I wanted. I don’t think I would have done that three years ago, I would have been too embarrassed to ring up and say I was unhappy. This version of me is more open and direct now. I ask for what I want. I say, politely, if I’m not happy. I can’t afford to muffle the truth anymore. (All the teeny tiny ways you betray yourself can lead up to bigger collapses, it turns out). It’s the small ways that you handle your daily life that really matter.

When I moved my newsletter to Substack, I had no idea the growth would be so rapid or that this would become such a big part of my job. (I’m #6 in the ‘bestseller’ charts currently, who knew!) Regardless, I just keep going—typing away each week, getting inspired, and treating my little newsletter as just that—my little newsletter. Mine. (IP). I am the writer and editorial director. I don’t post ads, rarely engage with PR products, and own all the content and subscriber list. I decide what to write, and right now, I can pay my bills without relying on big external companies. I don’t think I’ve fully processed how radical that feels as a writer. And look, it might change, who knows! But right now, I have total autonomy.

I just looked up the etymology of the word ‘autonomy’: from early 17th century, it comes from Greek autonomia, meaning having its own laws.

For most of my earlier career I was at the whim of other people’s decisions. Pitches rejected and so they sat in a little file on my desktop forever. Going into a studio and having an audiobook recorded and not owning the content anymore. That’s fine for bigger projects, working with big studios or traditional publishers (or hey, even Hollywood!) on certain projects is great—but there is also a whole big wide world beyond that.

Like it or not, this is the era of the creator. The power has shifted from mainstream channels to creators’ audiences more than people realize. Substack co-founder

recently said: “The media system is changing. A profound redistribution of power is underway”:

“All of this will result in a new media economy that’s more valuable than what has come before—especially for creators. It’s not the creator economy, but the creators’ economy. When the economy belongs to the creators, it means less power for Big Social and more power for those who bring people together through art and culture.” — from “It’s the creators’ economy, stupid”

Cut to now: We can write, post long-form pieces, collaborate with other writers, and record audio voiceovers. We can hire freelance editors and sound engineers. We can make stuff and share it with the world, and it doesn’t need to take a year to produce, or be in a WHSmith airport. Outside of The Industry, there is another world of total and utter freedom. In the words of the late great Bill Cunningham, when talking about big media corporations: “If you don’t take money, they can’t tell you what to do, kid.”

Right now, many authors are understandably pissed off. Can you believe Meta has decided to steal authors' books to train AI? I’ve gone from anger to rage to… laughing about it?

The author Emily Henry told her 531,000 Instagram followers that she’s pretty miffed:

“Meta has stolen our books to train its AI. To me, the inevitable end result of this is that someday billionaires will be able to remove writers from the equation and make even more money off other people’s labour than they already do. I’m not sure how much longer I can justify using this app so if you want to stay up to date, make sure you’re subscribed to my Substack.”

I did the same—tagging Meta on Instagram, as if they were a naughty school kid. But they don’t care! A few authors leaving Instagram won’t make the tiniest difference to them.

It’s never been more important to think about ownership of your art. Authors spend so much time working on their projects. I recently read about Martha Beck’s writing process—she takes six-mile walks, listens to audiobooks at 2x speed, writes on Post-its notes for a year, and then lies on the floor with huge sheets of paper to bring it all together, and then types it all up before sending a draft to her editor. The manual work authors do with their juicy little brains is intense. I’m sure AI can help with some stuff, but honestly, the reason you enjoyed the book you just read is because someone, a human, spent years churning it over inside their heart and mind, and stuck with it throughout so many ups and downs, just hoping it might change someone’s day.

I don’t know why I’m surprised by this daylight robbery from tech dudes with no morals. I don’t know what rights actually anyone has. Authors aren’t exactly the type to put on suits and file lawsuits. We sit at home with our animals and soft jogging bottoms and slippers most of the time.

An author friend of mine, who used to be a lawyer, said that if she worked it out, she got paid the equivalent of 2p an hour for the amount of time it took her to write her book and get it published. Many authors get a pretty low advance, and many also have to pay for legal reads, sensitivity reads, and photography themselves—on top of paying agents and various taxes. It’s becoming increasingly rare to live off solely writing books. So if you feel underpaid for all the manual labour and doing something mainly out of love, it’s pretty galling when someone then comes along and steals it too….

For many writers, Substack has filled the gap. Ownership has never felt more important. Bloomberg just wrote a big piece on Substack now that ‘everyone has one’ wondering what might go wrong. Really I’m just interested in having a tool to get my writing out there, retain ownership, have direct connection with readers, and control my own finances.

For me, as a writer/artist in 2025, it really is as simple as that.