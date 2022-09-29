Share this postOn the comfort and humour of Muslim Tiktokthehyphen.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherGuest ColumnsOn the comfort and humour of Muslim TiktokOur guest columnist writes: "The pressure on young Muslims to always be spokespeople of Islam in their online presence is exhausting." Emma GannonSep 29, 2022∙ Paid8Share this postOn the comfort and humour of Muslim Tiktokthehyphen.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareSubscribeThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPreviousNext