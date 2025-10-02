Exclusive illustration for The Hyphen by Marina Esmeraldo marinaesmeraldo.com

A few weeks back, I had a Zoom conversation with author Sophy Burnham. Born in 1936 and now 88, she instantly felt like a kindred spirit. I’ve often written about intergenerational friendship—most of my closest friends are much older than I am. I like speaking to people who have been there and done that and have wisdom to share. Sophy is an absolute delight. She doesn’t seem 88, if you know what I mean—and she admits herself that aging still feels puzzling to her, since she doesn’t feel 88 on the inside either.

She’s the author of a candid, moving, funny, and brilliant book titled The Wonder and Happiness of Being Old, published a few months ago. We happen to share a U.S. publisher—that’s how I first came across it—and I was immediately struck by the endorsement on the cover from our mutual friend Julia Cameron. I knew that I needed to talk with Sophy about her perspective on aging, especially since it’s something I find myself reflecting on more and more these days.

I tend to associate aging with joy—while also recognising it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. One of my longtime inspirations has been the late, great fashion icon Iris Apfel, who lived to 101 and was celebrated for her love of bold colour, fashion, oversized glasses, and statement jewellery. I love seeing older people defying stereotypes, whether it’s wearing trainers with a leather jacket, or riding a scooter, or deciding to take up a new hobby.

Sophy has become another inspiration for me, and we’ve become somewhat email penpals. When we spoke on Zoom, she beamed with a radiant smile, wearing big, beautiful earrings, and excitedly telling me about an upcoming trip to Egypt. Sophy wants people to know that growing older can be fun—that it can shatter stereotypes and be seen as an adventure. I hope you enjoy this conversation as much as I did. xoxo

Emma Gannon in conversation with Sophy Burnham

EMMA: I'm so glad we're connecting. Thank you for writing “The Wonder and Happiness of Being Old.” I loved it.

SOPHY: I'm just delighted. What people forget is that it's still fun to be old. As you get older, you get happier.

EMMA: I think we need this kind of book more than ever, because this society that we're in, it really makes you think that your value comes from youth! We're fed all these advertisements and skin care lotions.

SOPHY: Well, yes, there's a $48.4 billion beauty business making money, and the way they do it is to create fear. Do you know that there are 16-year-olds who are having facelifts? It's just awful that we dislike ourselves that much. But what I found really interesting in writing this book is that you can know yourself as a writer, but you don't ever know what a book is about until you finish it.

I realised the book is all about my own internal ageism. It's not the ageism of the culture. It's me. There's a tremendous instinct to start to act your age. Shuffle. Get a cane. Gosh, I'm 88, I shouldn't be bustling about the way I am. But nonetheless, that's what I'm doing at the moment! I'm going to Egypt in November. I'm very excited.

EMMA: I love that. It sounds a bit cliché to assume that we write books to kind of soothe ourselves in some way, but did that happen for you?

SOPHY: Yes, it happens with every one of my books. A Book of Angels* is my most famous, not necessarily my favourite, but everybody's favourite. It was a phenomenon that started the whole Angel movement. And I must say that my spirituality informs my aging. It's fascinating, because I can step out of myself and watch myself being old.

*(Editor’s note: A Book of Angels was a huge New York Times Bestseller in the 90s and translated into multiple languages. The book contributed to a cultural openness towards the idea of angels as helpers, guides, protectors and angel numbers, etc).

EMMA: At what age would you say you started to become more spiritual?

SOPHY: I think in my 60s, certainly in my 70s. By the time I was in my 70s, I began to slowly to be more aware of what's happening.

EMMA: In the book, you write letters to your future selves, with 21 years in between each one. Why was this important?

SOPHY: Yes! I was talking to my grandson when he was nine years old and I told him about my practice of writing letters to myself when I was 21, then at 42, another at 63 and so on. And he was really intrigued. When I asked him, “you're nine years old, what do you have to tell your younger self?” He said the most amazing things about his younger self. He said, “I would tell my five year old self, be authentic.” That's so nice. Imagine a nine year old is saying this!

Anyway, I told him about my letters to my future self, and he was intrigued, but he said 21 is too old. Only this week, Emma, I discovered that he has written a letter to himself at age 10, and he's written a second letter at age 15, and now he's 16, wow. And when he's 80, he'll have these letters to look back on.

EMMA: In the book, you’re writing letters to your niece, Eleanor, about the wonders of aging and then we see your letters at the end of the book. I write myself letters, but I normally do it six months to a year from now, because I want to encourage myself to keep doing short-term things, like keep writing the novel or go on the holiday (laughs). So I write them in quite short bursts.

SOPHY: Well, my letters were always huge epistemological questions. Why am I here? Who am I? What is this strange world about? This miracle of being alive and the terror of being alive, the suffering of being alive. How can it be? You know, is there a God? All of these huge questions. So those were the ones that I've been puzzling over all my life, and now I'm 88 so I begin to have a glimmer of what it's all about.

EMMA: What is it all about?

Sophy: Well, you'll think I'm pretty woo-woo about this.