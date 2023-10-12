Last month I was incredibly fortunate to spend time on The Arrigo Programme’s women's wisdom retreat that focuses on deep rest hosted in Spain. If I could sum it up in my own words, it would be "the perfect burnout retreat." I don't usually love the idea of a week of group activity with strangers but this one felt totally different — I didn't have to pretend or socialize in the ways we are often expected to, or perform or be 'on'. I learned so much from every single woman there (and the personal impact of deep-rooted shame around productivity and whether we ‘deserve’ rest). I don't think I knew what "deep rest" actually meant before this year or how to truly nourish my body; it's certainly not just having a smoothie and lying by a swimming pool, but embracing a whole new layer beneath and factoring in rest as a daily practice, which takes openness, shedding and honesty. Here is my personal review of the week-long retreat, for paying members of The Hyphen. ❤️

Name: The Arrigo Programme, Women’s Wisdom Retreat

Location: Gaucín, Spain

When: 26th September—2nd October 2023

Did I think — on my outbound flight to Malaga from Gatwick airport — that a few days later I would find myself skinny dipping with two women I’d just met in a big pool overlooking the Andalusian mountains, howling like wolves at the full moon? No. No I did not.