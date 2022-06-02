Reader question: How do you manage your to-do list?
I will never be someone who has a pristine routine, or elaborate coding system.
Submitted question: “How do you manage your to-do list? I seem to be playing with lots of different methods, online lists, post it notes and bullet journals – with so much going on in various aspects of my life I need to find a way which works for me. So I am just being nosey and wondering how do you keep on top of the never ending lists of tasks?”
A: My…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Hyphen by Emma Gannon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.