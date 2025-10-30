A theme that has come up in conversation about spending time in New York: the highs are high and the lows are low.

The highs: the glamour! the lights! the restaurants! I cried with happiness in Central Park because of the way the light hit the water! It was so beautiful!

The lows: the loneliness! the harshness of people in the street! things are SO expensive! you get lost on the subway and it smells bad! you suddenly feel overwhelmed by everything! help!

I oscillate between thinking, “This is the best city in the world,” and “I want to go home, now.” There’s so much happening, and so many people being their own Main Character (myself included). Some days, it feels like you can do anything; on others, you simply can’t face the busy streets again.

It’s been a trip of many feelings. I think there is something about the energy of NYC, or maybe just a solo trip in general, that makes you really have to look closely at yourself. How do you handle things when it gets hard? How do you choose to take care of yourself? How do you decide to spend your time? How do you find calmness amidst the busyness and ground yourself?

Even though I’m here for work (and have had a wonderful time celebrating my novel being published over here) and I spent the last five days alone in the city, meeting up with friends and acquaintances but also doing a lot of aimless wandering. I think, especially for a writer, this kind of aimless solo wandering is a huge part of the creative process. I thought I’d share some of my diary entries with you!

Friday

It’s autumn lurgy season. I can’t believe the timing—I’ve not had any sign of a cold all year long. I don’t feel 100%. I get a delicious lox and cream cheese bagel (toasted Everything Bagel obvs) from Bagelsmith on Bedford Avenue. I treated myself to a large coffee from Hungry Ghost, the coffee was so smooth and delicious. I wrote my previous Substack post from bed with the gorgeous orange sunrise outside my hotel window. I went for a walk down to Domino Park to walk along the water and bought a few postcards from The Modern Chemist—a really lovely shop.

At around 4:30 p.m., I headed to Books Are Magic in Brooklyn Heights! To be in conversation with my writer pal

. I also met the owner and prolific novelist

, who I interviewed about her brand new novel

which is out next year (it’s SO good. It’s joyful, funny, deep and heart-warming all at the same time). There was a smaller crowd than the previous night but it was perfect. I recognised people from The Hyphen’s comment section! It felt so nice to be spending my Friday evening with fellow bookworms in one of my favourite bookstores. Thank you so much to everyone who came out to support. So grateful to Aminatou for interviewing me so thoughtfully about the book. On the way home, I read Zadie Smith’s

—and saw Aminatou had got a mention. Iconic.

Saturday

Ooooookay so after three events in a row… I started to feel pretty pooped. (You can read my previous instalment here.) I broke my strict ~rule~ that I usually have back in London—since my burnout I do not go out or work in the evenings twice in a row, let alone three(!)—so I’ve really gone beyond my limits this week! It was worth it though and sometimes of course I can push myself if I know I can rest after.

Being ‘on’ at events uses up a very specific type of energy. Even though I enjoy it—and hashtag #WeCanDoHardThings—I very much need to recoup afterwards by being quiet, introverted and alone. So I had a slow day today. I had some chicken broth from Springbone Kitchen and could feel the nutritious goodness zinging down my throat. I also ordered a herby gem salad from the Butcher’s Daughter. Taking it very slowly.

If I was at maximum energy I would have done this: a ‘bookshop crawl’ inspired by Book Club Bar where you hit up six bookstores and tick them all off on a bingo card. The list is: Book Club Bar, Yu & Me, Pillow Cat Books, Sweet Pickle Books, Bonnie Slotnick Cookbooks and Village Works. I will do that another day. Instead, I just had a super chilled day of walking around and window-shopping and people-watching. I also listened to the new

album on repeat. I’ve always loved Lily. I like artistic women who ruffle feathers. I’ve always thought she has been quite underestimated. (Then I had an early night and watched

in bed).

Sunday

You’ve Got Mail

Another bagel from Bagelsmith to start the day. Yum. I headed to Canal Street to look around and meet ~friend of the newsletter~

for a coffee at Bibliotheque, a café and bookstore in Soho. (You might remember she wrote

for The Hyphen which popped off.)

Then I headed to the New Yorker festival to see Sarah Jessica Parker interviewed by New Yorker writer

(I got to say hi and hand deliver a copy of

to Rachel afterwards!) It was a wonderful talk—SJP is clearly really beloved in NYC, with Rachel saying she actually moved here because of her (I bet lots of Millennial women feel the same—

has a

to answer for.) Highlights were hearing about SJP’s storied theatre career, how she has loved being a Booker judge, how she doesn’t really want to talk about ‘how she does it all’ (‘it’s much harder for other people working three jobs’ she says) and how she never ever watches her performances back (so she’s never watched SATC!?). (You can actually watch most of the New Yorker festival conversations for free now

.)

Sex and The Citylot

A reader called Victoria (hi Victoria if you’re reading this) spotted me in the lobby to tell me they enjoyed Table for One, so that was really nice! Dinner was something healthy from Springbone Kitchen because I needed some VEGETABLES. I also bought a few things from J.Crew including this jumper below.

New Yorker fest and new J.Crew outfit

Monday

I met with the brilliant head of publishing at Kickstarter for breakfast at a new place called Pally—delicious coffee and pastries. I’m craving conversations about innovation and ideas. So much of publishing feels so stale. Then I moved hotels. I was at The Moxy (brilliant sunrise views from my room) and moved to The Hoxton for the final few days. I went to Egg Shop for lunch, ordered a burrito and read some of my book.

Then: I went to meet Tracy—the mother of one of my favourite authors Marina Keegan. Many readers here will already know that my favourite book is The Opposite of Loneliness by Marina Keegan. It was such a boost of inspiration to me—when I first read it aged 24—to pursue my dream of becoming a writer. Marina tragically passed away aged 22, just five days after graduating; the book was published posthumously. Marina and I were born the same year and I think about her a lot. (PS if you haven’t read it, there is a new version with an introduction by R. F. Kuang plus Ann Fadiman’s amazing original intro).

A few months ago on Substack, I wrote about how much the book means to me (link below) and Tracy had read it and got in touch. We got to meet up in New York and talk about Marina together. It was really really special.

Spending time with Tracy—Marina’s mum :)

Tuesday

I took a nice brisk walk in Central Park in the morning, because nature is needed to re-boost my energy levels. I cancel some of my plans today because I still feel a bit rundown. I’ve planned too much in, and I need to have some down-time (i.e. watch Sleepless in Seattle in my hotel room.) I went for lunch with a writer friend at a place called Little Ruby’s nearby—delicious egg and avocado sandwiches and we put the world to rights, discussing our new books and plans for 2026. Also, I bought a NYC-themed tarot deck. The devil card is Times Square. The Hermit card is the High Line. My favourite is the King of Pentacles: a woman with her dog on a stoop.

Wednesday

This morning was super fun—I went to McNally Jackson Rockefeller to film an episode of the Book Blitz series for Simon & Schuster. I love the series, so being part of it felt surreal! Stuart Roberts from S&S hosted, and I got to pick five books in five minutes. I’ll share the video when it’s out. It was the best way to spend my penultimate morning in the city.

I was also kindly given a McNally Jackson book voucher at the end! I bought the new Lily King book because I’ve heard such good things. I also bought the new Haruki Murakami book and some stationery and pens. It was also recommended in People magazine, next to Table For One! ;)

Then I headed to Macy’s to buy some Christmas decorations for my family. Today is my last full day—so I will end this post here as I fly home to London very soon.

mcnally jackson with S&S and a new J.Crew shirt!

THANK YOU. I believe my work is reaching audiences across the pond because of Substack and my growing readership here, and so many of you showed up for my events. I’ve had an incredible time—it’s been a whirlwind—and I’ve genuinely checked off some career bucket-list moments for which I’m deeply grateful. None of this would have been possible without your support for this newsletter and my books.

Thank you for reading! xo

