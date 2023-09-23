I’m packing today. Leggings, moisturizer (no make-up), baggy jumpers and trainers. On Tuesday, I’ll be on a plane to Spain (ooh, a rhyme.) I am attending a retreat with a small group of women, overlooking the Andalusian mountains and I am excited to write about it and tell you all about it when I return. I haven’t taken a break from Substack for a while. I feel in a pretty good flow and I love writing for you. My ideas come to me easily, and I tend to not plan ahead. This works for me currently; if I plan ‘content’ too far in advance (unless I’m taking a break) that would make me feel like I’m running a magazine and I’m not — this is my personal newsletter to write for you. I pretty much just write whatever I want each week based on my own gut instincts and what is surfacing/requested in the comments, because I don’t want this to be a content machine. As you probably know, I burned out from the relentless cycle of doing a weekly podcast for six years and have since shut it down, and I don’t want to burn out from Substack. This space feels too special to me, and I want to keep it that way.

I took a couple months off during October-December in the height of my burnout last year and then a small break in February this year. So, I haven’t switched off for a while — and it’s starting to show. I know which burnout archetype I am (a mixture between over-doer and over-thinker). I realize my signs now. They will whisper to you at first. That’s when to take notice. Do not wait until your symptoms are screaming at you. For me, I tend to get anxious, I start resenting people who ask anything of me; my exercise/swimming time slides; I start to think that I ‘should’ be doing more (a la productivity dysmorphia); and I start looking through my diary on repeat, worrying about everything that is coming up. When I’m in a good flow it’s usually because I’ve given myself time to pause, slow down, rest, breathe, sleep, relax, see friends, read for pleasure and take each day at a time. It’s an ongoing practice.

Here are some thoughts on balancing an always-on workload and keeping burnout at bay:

Welcome a reduced schedule

I read this piece the other day by writer and illustrator Emily McDowell in which she simply and kindly spells out to her paying subscribers that she might have a slightly haphazard posting schedule, or at least, a reduced one. She explains that even though Substack allows creators to move at their own pace, and we can indeed ‘press pause’ in the back-end and even freeze people’s paid subscriptions, it is sometimes our own ingrained work ethic that can end up f*cking us over. I relate to this, because I am my own boss. If anyone is pushing me too hard, it’s usually me.

“I’m learning that I became very, very good at meeting constant and relentless deadlines because they were central to my work for 20 years, I’m still recovering from working this way […] I’m still so conditioned to try and deliver value to everyone at all times that I’ve been imposing my own deadlines, failing to meet them, and generally feeling continuous low-key anxiety about not offering enough for you” — Emily McDowell, from her piece here.

Step away from the rewards system

I also watched this video recently about YouTuber burnout, focusing on the content creator Emma Chamberlain and how she burnt out publicly by uploading a weekly vlog for years with no breaks whatsoever. It caused her some really awful mental health flare ups including panic attacks and anxiety and it led to her quitting and not really explaining where she went for a while. It is a cautionary tale, we can get so caught up with speed and algorithms and showing up and fear of losing what we’ve built. The YouTube dashboard doesn’t help either as it apparently gives you a big green arrow up showing when you’re growing — and even gives you confetti (!) when you hit a new milestone — and a grey sad-looking arrow down when you are not uploading as frequently. Substack is kinder than this, it is set up for people to take breaks, and I am grateful for that. But there are so many sneaky ways that reinforce our fears of taking a break, the way we earn money, the feedback loop that makes us glued to external validation and creators can become totally addicted to creating more and growing more.

“If I’m being honest, I’m feeling a little burnt out right now. I’ve been pushing myself to film videos more ahead of time and record more podcasts ahead of time and I think I might have overdone it a bit. I want my alone time, you know what I mean?” — Emma Chamberlain, from an interview here.

Be honest and set boundaries

All this to say: I’m taking a break. A proper one. Permission slip granted. I’m telling my friends and family I’m going to be offline. I’m going to delete Whatsapp. Put on a firm out of office. Give everyone a heads up that I’m not dead, just on a break.

I have some posts scheduled while I’m away so everything is running as usual, but I just wanted to take this opportunity to say a big thank you for showing your support for The Hyphen. I won’t be across comments or emails for a couple of weeks, but I hope you enjoy the community spaces and enjoy the words that continue landing in your inbox. I also really appreciate the way we can be honest in these spaces too. At the moment I’m posting 2-3 pieces a week, but there might be times this is reduced, and you will receive one a week. It is the rigidity that can impact writers/creators creativity, and it’s better for everyone when you are receiving something made from a good, joyful, energetic place. The quality will always be most important to me than ‘the churn’ and maintaining this incredible open-hearted curious energy that we all bring to this space. Thank you for being here!

If you want to sign up as a paying subscriber in the meantime and receive all upcoming posts, private threads, excellent guest columns and more, you can still do so — and if you fancy it, come and introduce yourself here. Take care of yourself ♡

