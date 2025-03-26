The shortlist! & the 2025 judges: me (Emma Gannon), Dr Leah Broad, Kavita Puri, Elizabeth Buchan, Dr Elizabeth-Jane Burnett

I follow the Women’s Prize with great interest and enthusiasm every year, setting my alarm for the announcements across fiction and non-fiction, and then filling up my Bookshop.org shopping basket with some fantastic new reads. So when Claire, the brilliant executive director of the Women’s Prize Trust, invited me to be a judge for the Women’s Prize for Non-Fiction 2025, I felt like pinching myself.

“I am so excited,” I said.

She smiled, then looked me square in the eye and said: “It’s a lot of work.”

As much as it was a no-brainer that I would absolutely do it, I was also grateful for that moment of honesty 😅. (Spoiler alert: it was a lot of work—and it’s not over yet.) The prize is one of the most successful and influential literary awards in the world, championing and amplifying women’s voices. It was both intense and wonderful to read so much. It took over, there was the reading, the meetings, the promotion, the new pinging WhatsApp group with the other judges, and normal life was put on hold. When I announced my involvement back in October, quite a few Hyphen readers asked if I would share some reflections about my experience. So today, on the day the shortlist is announced, I wanted to share some thoughts about the brilliant rollercoaster it’s been. First, I had some questions from readers:

Are you paid?

Yes, but it’s not about the money. You dedicate heaps of your time and goodwill because you love books and authors. I wanted to be involved for many reasons: celebrating women’s achievements, discussing books in depth with other brilliant women, and, as a writer, supporting an initiative that handles women’s work with such respect and care. In my wildest daydreams, I fantasise about one of my future books being discussed in that very room one day.

Did it remind you of doing your English Literature degree?

At first, I wondered the same! Would it feel like homework? Would I drown? Could I handle it? Would it take away my enjoyment of reading for a while? Would my brain feel like a water balloon about to burst? I assumed it might take its toll since I’d be reading alongside my other work as a writer, author, and business owner, but actually, I found myself growing more and more curious with every book. It didn’t feel like work because I was truly enjoying the feeling of learning new things and having an excuse to stretch myself in new directions.

How did you manage it time-wise?

I had to set aside big blocks of time in my calendar (and it makes me wonder why I don’t do that more often). I thought I’d find it overwhelming, but mentally, I’ve honestly never been better. I think it’s to do with being on my phone so much less. My mind feels like a ripe summer garden—bright, expansive flowers growing inside my noggin. The only thing that momentarily suffered was my short-term memory, as I felt like I was holding a lot of information at once while making decisions.

On the whole, the experience has genuinely been life-changing. Let me explain...

It’s inspired me to go to bed earlier. Since becoming a judge, I’ve been going to bed at 9 p.m. (sometimes even 8 p.m.). This was when I got a lot of reading done, with a cup of decaf tea and fresh sheets. My capacity for knowledge has expanded. My attention span is growing—like a muscle I’ve been flexing. After doing this routinely for a few months, I realized I don’t miss staying up late at all. My screen time has never been lower. Because I had to read, I had to put my phone down. On some days, I noticed that I’d only spent 15 minutes in total on my phone. I didn’t have time to scroll when I had a 600-page book waiting to be finished. The author Laura Dockrill judged the prize last year, and she said it inspired her to be on Instagram less and read more (someone else runs her account for her now). It made me want to keep reading more books, more often. I want to continue getting into bed early with a big chunk of beautiful words before sleep. I want to stay off my phone. I look at my overflowing bookshelves and feel excited—reading soothes my brain, like kneading bread or working through tough knots. It has encouraged me to reorganise my shelves. I have lots more books to store now! I did a big purge and sent many books to charity. It made me reconsider which books I want to keep and which I can pass on. I got even better at saying no. I had the perfect excuse: I’m busy! I’m reading! It’s my job! I broadened my literary horizons. The whole experience made me realise that I tend to stay within quite narrow limits, reading within the same topics. I usually drift toward nature, memoir, and contemporary fiction in bookstores. I gravitate toward themes I write about—well-being, creativity, and work. I wouldn’t have necessarily picked up a book written by a lawyer, or a book about deep oceans, or a portrait of an Impressionist painter. I quickly realised how limited my reading tastes were—I was missing out. Having good general knowledge just makes you feel more empowered, I think. This experience erased any lingering imposter syndrome. There was no time for that—I just needed to get down to work. I also felt good at it! I read and closely analysed at least one book every week when I ran a podcast for six years. I had unknowingly been preparing for this moment. I appreciate the beauty of being a writer even more. Many of the longlisted authors were older than me, and I felt deeply inspired by their body of work. With any creative job, if you keep learning and nourishing your brain (and are lucky enough to stay healthy), you only get better with age. You’re not a footballer who retires at 35. I’m inspired by Kate Mosse, the founder of the Women’s Prize, who found global success in her forties and now, in her sixties, continues to thrive. She’s even starring in a one-woman show right now! It made me reflect on excellence within an industry—the fuel, the inspiration, the ammunition, the bigger goals. As judges, we naturally agreed on many of the same books—without discussing them beforehand. Maybe recognizing true excellence is like falling in love: you just know. It also made me want to improve my own writing—to keep getting better. It made me open up to the publishing industry again. After nearly ten years of publishing books, I’ve seen its highs and lows. Every big system has its flaws, and many authors feel disappointed when their book doesn’t reach enough readers. I know how soul-crushing it can be when a book doesn’t find its audience. I also know how exhilarating it feels when it does. Publishing is a mysterious concoction of luck and timing. You never know what might happen. You just don’t know how your life could change or who you could impact. A highlight of the whole experience was seeing how happy (and totally shocked) the longlisted authors were when they found out. It made me zoom out and see the vastness of everything again. I read so many books from different authors writing about different cultures, themes, fields, communities, ideas, and parts of the world. It reminded me how big the world is, and how small we are—and yet, no matter how tiny, we all have our place. We can all contribute—and we can all get out of our own bubble every now and again. It inspired me to buy a dedicated reading chair—a corner of my office dedicated to no phones or laptops. ⬇ HELLO TECH-FREE CHAIR :)

The shortlist is out now! (You can also check out the longlist here.) We are so incredibly proud of this list. You can find all six books listed below. Thank you to all my fellow judges too. Stay tuned, the winner will be crowned on Thursday 12th June. <3

Congratulations to our 2025 Women’s Prize for Non-Fiction shortlist! Announced today: A Thousand Threads by Neneh Cherry | The Story of a Heart by Rachel Clarke | Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton | Agent Zo: The Untold Story of Courageous WW2 Resistance Fighter Elżbieta Zawacka by Clare Mulley | What the Wild Sea Can Be: The Future of the World’s Ocean by Helen Scales | Private Revolutions: Coming of Age in a New China by Yuan Yang

You can also read my ‘10 top tips for finding your creative spark’ on the Women’s Prize website here. And pre-order my new novel TABLE FOR ONE here, publishing April 24th.