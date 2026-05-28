Presqu'île Claude Monet, Honfleur, France

I just spent a week in sunny France at a friend’s wedding —one of the most beautiful weddings I’ve ever been to— at a warm and welcoming château in Normandy. We stayed in a beautiful petit logis nearby with a handful of other wedding guests, and dinner was simply a plate of cheese and grapes and olives and bread, and so much laughter under the moonlight. I love the build-up before a wedding, the realisation that you have all gathered from different corners for the sole reason of watching two people you love declare their love.

We then spent a few days exploring Honfleur, getting ice cream by the harbour, ordering yet another croque monsieur, and lying under a tree in le jardin des personnalités, where cartoon-style ducks come and try to steal your socks and snacks. We ate dinner at a 17th-century farmhouse overlooking the Seine estuary, and I felt goosebumps walking around. When I googled it afterwards, I found out it was a place where Impressionist artists like Monet used to gather and get inspired. There was a certain kind of light that bounced around in a way even more beautiful than I’d experienced before.

I feel tranquil, relaxed, and free. I’m a month out from publication for my new book A Creative Compass and I am noticing that I don’t feel any dread about the book coming out whatsoever. This is a new feeling for me! Normally there is a shared Google Doc somewhere with highlighted columns and emails flying around. Not this time.

I packed one of the beautiful hardback copies of A Creative Compass in my suitcase, as my publishers had sent me my contractual final copies the night before. I ran my fingers over the matte cover and printed pages on the Eurostar, so, so pleased that I’d made this thing. It felt so special in my hands, and not just a thing to flog in a marketplace. This was a thing to be handled with love and care; something that I believe will find its people. The whole book itself is about learning to trust, to lean into a feeling, to follow intuition and curiosity. I must take the advice within its pages. There will be forward motion no matter what, but I get to choose the vibe and energy of that forward motion.

On the way to France, I overheard two people discussing their work.

“I can’t commit to additional pitching at the moment,” one friend said. “It’s too much. I want freedom and flexibility in my diary.”

The other friend asked, “Is your business suffering because of it?”

“Yes, the business is suffering. But I’m not. I’m doing better now.”

I thought that was so mature and astute — to know the difference between you and your business. Will you suffer for your output? Or will your output suffer slightly for the lifestyle you really want? Who, or what, is suffering here?

holding my book, in france!

Many, many (mostly female) authors have quite a few horror stories to tell regarding the dreaded words “book promo”.

We are expected to be our books, to morph into a human version of them, to work for free, to slog, to commit to endless book tours, to do anything “for the sake of the book”.

“Quick, send us pitches: has anyone died? Have you ever had a friend break-up? Did sex with your husband change after marriage? These articles are unpaid, of course. They’re all publicity for your book, the name of which will appear at the end of the article in 8pt italics.” — Caroline O’Donoghue, The Bookseller

In the past, I’ve stayed up until 1.30am on a weeknight to go on live Australian radio for 10 minutes. I’ve travelled to book festivals for seven hours for a fee of £75. I’ve partnered with a brand on a series of panel events about my book, where I realised afterwards that the whole conversation skewed much more towards their “brand pillars” than my book. I’ve gotten up at 4am to go on a morning TV show and had my face painted with thick makeup by someone from Strictly Come Dancing. I’ve flown to an island where about five people turned up to my event. I’ve been invited to celebrities’ houses to talk about my book, and then never heard from them again. I’ve been invited to join a book club about my book where I sat (unpaid) in a circle listening to people discuss my book for an hour (I was young and clueless; won’t be doing that again). I’ve been to the House of Commons to talk about my book to a table of confused politicians.

I’ve done so much stuff — and still can’t really tell you what “works”. All I know is, I said “yes” a lot, and now I’m not.

When I released my book Disconnected back in 2022 — which was a short, nuanced reflection on how intertwined my life had become with the internet — I was called an “INTERNET ADDICT” in newspaper headlines. Apparently, to sell a book, it was implied that you had to bare your soul to the Daily Mail, and the whole thing felt a bit at odds with the whole point of spending years writing a carefully crafted book. Selling a book has never been about clicks for me — it’s about connection.

It feels like many authors have almost become accustomed to the idea that selling your book has to involve a degree of embarrassment. Just part of the job. But, does it have to be?

One of my favourite books to re-read — that I’ve probably written about before— is Whatever You Think, Think the Opposite by Paul Arden which came out in 2006. It’s about looking at what you’ve done and trying a new, different way. It’s about how most of the time people are doing the “done thing” and therefore you could take a different lane and probably benefit more from that. As my friend Selina says (usually when I’m complaining about something to her over coffee): “Is there another way?”

So the opposite of shilling my book this time round for anyone who invites me? Not doing that. I trust it’ll find whoever needs it.

In the words of Jon Batiste:

“The creative arts are subjective and they reach people at a point in their lives when they need it most—it almost has a radar to find the person when they need it the most.”