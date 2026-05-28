The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

13 Comments

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Freya Bromley's avatar
Freya Bromley
2d

We spoke the other day about quotes to put up in our office, and this is a new one for me: "There will be forward motion no matter what, but I get to choose the vibe and energy of that forward motion."

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1 reply by Emma Gannon
Carolyn Boyd France Traveller's avatar
Carolyn Boyd France Traveller
18h

Vicariously enjoyed your France trip! Plus, quite right re all of that… you are so wise!

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1 reply by Emma Gannon
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