Paywalling my work has improved my energy levels, creativity, burnout symptoms, bank balance and writing routine. I wrote a Note about this on the Substack app last week and a few people asked if I would elaborate, so here I am sharing my experience. The Hyphen is not a Substack guidebook, but I’m writing this post once so I can link back to it if anyone asks me anything on this topic in the future. The Internet is a playground and I like to share what works for me. And lots of things here really worked in 2024.

As is always the aim, I simply write about what I experience in an evolving publishing career, and my curiosity in an ever-changing media landscape. I only ever share what I find that may be useful for others. Just like my book The Multi-Hyphen Method, which was only ever an 'I tried something different from what society was telling me to do, and some interesting things happened!’

I no longer click on life hack strategies or ‘TEN HOT TIPS TO CHANGE YOUR LIFE’. We are bombarded with self-help everyday in books and podcasts, but here on Substack, I can write with as much nuance as I like. So think of this as ‘musings’ instead of ‘how-to.’

Yes, this post is paywalled! That’s because I believe it to have value and useful information. I explain more in the post below. Happy inbetween-mas! xo