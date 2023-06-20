I feel honoured that people trust me with their stories, especially during vulnerable moments. Whenever anyone gets in touch in my DMs or inbox to say “I think I’m on the brink of burnout, any advice?” My heart swells a little with that knowing feeling. The feeling of gradual build up, of reaching bursting point. Feeling like you’ve swam a thousand lengths and you finally grip the side of the pool and think: I need to stop for a bit now.

I messaged so many people in the first throes of my burnout, mostly friends who had been through it, and they came to my rescue via voicenotes and cups of tea. Two things were repeated to me:

listen to your body be patient

One thing that definitely helped me recover (once I put everything down for a bit, even my phone) was starting to read again: for pleasure and for curiosity. On my camera roll I recently came across an old photo from November last year during a really bad period and it feels kind of alien to me now. It’s a photo of me and a Dachshund pup that I sometimes look after, curled up with one of the books listed below. Looking at the photo, I realised that there were some books that really helped and were actually big turning points in my recovery. I feel so far away from how I felt then; which I didn’t think would be possible. So, I feel thankful for these books. Books often find you when you need them most.

Here is a list of ten books that helped me pull myself back together again: