There’s a story I’ve heard Oprah tell about the first time she realised things were going quite well. A shop assistant held up two handbags and Oprah deliberated for a while, unable to make a decision. Then she realised: “Oh wait.. I could have both.”

She had been so used to having to choose. There are moments like this, I think, where we are so used to having a fork in the road that we forget we could actually have both. Forget handbags though. And you don’t need to be Oprah. I’m talking about two different life things. When we feel pulled in two directions, could it be possible to sometimes have both?