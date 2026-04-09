Something I’ve been thinking about recently: the publishing industry is like a big vat of soup. Big publishing companies are at the top, stirring the soup, adding the herbs and spices they want to add. It’s a big yummy soup, full of all different kinds of books and stories and worlds.

The author is just one individual cup. Please buy my soup! we say, shouting into the void. If you buy MY cup of soup, I get paid! Whereas if anyone on the planet buys any book cup of soup: the industry top bosses will always benefit—they profit from the mass machinery of it all. It increasingly feels like a vast amount of soupy SOUP, and we’re all swimming in it, often without realising it.

I have been swimming in this particular soup for ten years. I like the idea of contributing my stories to the pot. Sometimes it’s fun being part of the soup, especially when it’s cold and rainy and someone wants to buy your particular tasty speciality. But most of the time: you are just sort of sitting in the vat, waiting for something to happen, going stale and slightly bored.

When you’re part of a big publishing house, you feel a bit like Heinz—recognisable, polished, shiny, and you even get validation from your grandparents! Everyone knows what Heinz is! You also don’t get to make many decisions in how it’s all made, and it can feel a little bit like you’re conforming to somebody else’s mould.

I’m going to stop with the soup analogy now.

The good thing about self-publishing, at least for me, is that I’ve been able to be my own soup kitchen. (Woops sorry! I’ll stop now.)

Launching A Year of Nothing in January was my first self-published book project, and it felt super special. I gathered 30 of my nearest and dearest in a bar in Farringdon to celebrate, and the vibe was noticeably different from my other book launches. There was no ‘networking’, no professional photographer, everyone who was there was my actual friend in real life, and they were there to support my creative passion project. I roped my husband in to sell books, taking card payments via my iPhone at a friends-and-family rate and I wrote long personal messages in each one. I put money behind the bar, and a display of little mini burgers, and I did a speech about how grateful I was to my community for supporting my new venture. I was going back to basics, back to my creative roots—and my book was entirely self-funded for the joy of it. I mentioned Virginia Woolf and the Brontë sisters in my speech who financed their own work. Life’s too short not to celebrate things we care about.

I got to decide how my book would look, feel, get edited, even the size and print quality, and got to choose which early readers got sent a copy. I got to decide how I’m paid. (When it comes to ebooks, for example, I can choose whether I am paid weekly! monthly! or quarterly! How empowering is that?) No invoicing, no slow royalty cheques, just whoosh straight into my bank account. I went on my Amazon KDP reporting dashboard just now and saw how many copies of my book sold just this morning! I don’t have to email anyone in an office somewhere to beg for information. The information is all mine—it’s been amazing, and exciting, and I’ve loved working with the team who helped me bring it all to life.

HOWEVER.

Self-publishing is not necessarily the golden ticket, or yellow brick road either. I am not saying it’s perfect. I’m also not saying it’s for everyone. Even though I personally loved the experience, and I worked with a fantastic team, I found that I shouldered a lot of the promotional decisions (you’re the final boss!), and I guess you can’t have it both ways. When you self-publish, you are not just an author, you are also an entrepreneur, and it’s not always easy. I was solely responsible for actually selling my book.

I didn’t have a publicist for example, which is usually folded into the mix if you are publishing traditionally, and so I didn’t have anyone to help me with events. (I could have hired someone but I had spent my budget on other things, mainly on Whitefox services such as editorial and design—and they set me up wonderfully across multiple publishing channels with various logins and customer support). Not surprisingly, I still ended up with a lot of admin around the launch. I even had to speak to Waterstones’ accounts team to get set up (so they could buy my books directly for a big event). Do I really want to be doing that? No, I don’t. I want to be writing my next book. It’s up to me to fill all these gaps next time, and reduce any admin that comes my way.

With self-publishing, unless you’re literally hand-selling directly on the street, you’re still going to have to work with other big corporations—like retailers or distributors—all of whom were lovely, but still: part of a big system. I am working directly with Amazon for example—a company many authors have mixed feelings about. Amazon is a big part of how we reach our readers, and I value the speed, direct royalties, and global distribution. BUT: I am at the mercy of their algorithm, their system, and there is a power imbalance there. I’m still finding ways to discount and do “Kindle Deals” and promote my book to retailers who I’d like to stock my book. Basically, I might be doing things on my own terms more than before, but I am not free from the industry.

I guess you could say….

I’m still PART OF THE SOUP!!

The gatekeepers of the trad world might be the agents in glass offices or the editors you want to impress—and the gatekeepers of the self-publishing world are the Big Tech giants who use algorithms to shift or hide their products—i.e. your book. Your book can gather dust through both avenues, and it has the opportunity to absolutely find tons of readers via both avenues. I love hearing huge success stories when it comes to self-publishing, but we can’t get carried away with thinking that’s the norm.

The reality is: you can only really self-publish effectively if you have the money to invest in the product and launch. If you need the money upfront to write or create your book, you’d probably need to pitch to a publisher and hopefully get an advance. (Even though it seems that advances are shrinking.) Or: you self-publish in a super low-fi way. You publish on Substack, or you self-publish an e-book, and you see if there is any interest first.

Self-publishing, for me, is currently a better use of my time. I have already made my initial investment back, and now every time I get paid royalties directly, I am profiting from my work. I OWN the work. I am in complete control of how it looks, what price I sell it at, what platforms I work with. I am in a direct relationship with my readers, and it feels wonderful.

Also? The media and general public don’t care if you’re self-published! They might not even know! My book was picked for two mainstream book clubs, got loads of press, and no one asked me anything to do with self-publishing as part of the interviews. They couldn’t care less! They just wanted to talk about the book! (Which I loved. The book itself should be the most interesting thing.)

ALSO: your book can easily end up in brick-and-mortar bookstores (which I know is important for many authors), especially if you use a platform like IngramSpark. My friends all over the world regularly text me photos of A Year of Nothing in physical stores (this week, from Berlin and Australia!) Self-published books are in Waterstones and Barnes & Noble all the time.

“…we must abandon any snobbish disdain for the self-published author. This might even be the best route nowadays for writers who challenge norms and break rules.” — Ted Gioia, Montaigne and the Origins of Substack

Do you need a platform to self-publish? I mean, of course it helps. But honestly: you’re going to also need one with a traditionally published book (unless you’ve been hand-picked as one of the 0.001% of authors who get a MASSIVE advance and shitload of marketing and tube ads.) Otherwise? You’ll be doing a lot of the heavy lifting yourself anyway. Everyone is stretched, and even traditionally published authors are very much expected to promote their own book.

I enjoy straddling different industries and ways of doing things and always have. I enjoy working with big publishers, and I enjoy working with indie start-ups. I enjoy working with Penguin Random House, and I enjoy working with The Pound Project. I enjoy writing on Substack. And I (occasionally) enjoy pitching for magazines still. I enjoy doing the work (or proposal) first, and then figuring out where it might live. Is it a podcast, is it a Substack, is it a book? I am the source of my own ideas, and I know my worth.

There are many, many ways to get an idea out there. We live in a world of endless choice. There are no rules and no one-size-fits-all. Yes it’s slightly annoying (and overwhelming) when we have to constantly do our own digging, sifting through the bullshit, and it would be easier if there was just ‘the official BEST and ONLY way’ of doing things, but this is the reality world we live in. Endless opportunity, and yes, endless reasons to clam up and doubt every system we come across.

Even if Substack announced tomorrow a new book-publishing arm, where they match you with brilliant freelance editors and artists, and then print and distribute your book—would we still be part of the soup? I don’t know. But I do think whatever is coming next will include technology that helps authors build their own creative ecosystems.

Now’s the time to make our art, take our chances and follow our curiosity no matter what. We can try new things. We can report back. We can support each other.

We have to follow our intuition and creativity more than ever right now. We have to do what feels right for us, and move towards whatever feels the most freeing, expansive and warm.

Right now, self-publishing feels the warmest. I will 100% do it again. It might not be the perfect temperature just yet, but it’s warm.

And hey: I’m okay with warm soup for now. I’m sure I’ll find a way to heat it up over time.

(I promise I’m done with this analogy now.)

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