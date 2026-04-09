The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

9 Comments

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Nikki Vallance's avatar
Nikki Vallance
8h

Great post as ever Emma. I am very into making my creative decisions intuitively, somaticly at the moment. There is a heavier cognitive load to self publishing during launch phases but it is balanced by that creative control you mentioned and the sense of freedom you gain from owning everything. I reckon overtime you could be creating recipes for soup of fine dining quality or hearty gastro pub or bowls of granny's best homemade yumminess. With self publishing you get to decide don't you? You're the chef patron!

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Mary Grace Marquiss's avatar
Mary Grace Marquiss
2h

Yes. At the end of the day, either way, we are still the one promoting the book.

I waited many years before self-publishing so I had the finances to invest in the reproduction of my artwork, the cover design, layout, book signing schedule, social media manager, new web design, etc. It requires money this way. Always a trade off, but I have learned so much this past year about all the pieces that come together to write, voice, publish and promote a book. My daughter is a voice actor so she voiced the characters Harry and Harvey in chapter seven - my friendly adrenal glands. Who knew adrenal glands had a southern twang?!

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