Discover more from The Hyphen by Emma Gannon
It’s December! 2023 is coming to a close! I don’t understand how time works! I wanted to say a massive thank you for reading The Hyphen this year. It’s been a wild year for this newsletter. It is currently ranked #5 in Top Literature Substacks globally (closely following behind George Saunders and Cheryl Strayed!!); it was chosen as a featured publication by Substack HQ, voted a ‘best Substack newsletter’ by the Guardian and deemed one of “Britain’s most prominent Substack bloggers” by The Times — and Press Gazette did a profile on me being one of the first in the UK to reach thousands of paying subscribers. I earned more this year from my writing on Substack than all my non-fiction book advances put together. Eh?? It’s official: I’ve entered my self-publishing era!
To end this year with a celebratory bang, I’ve rounded up all the posts that went out this year below — all the fun-filled threads, the brilliant guest pieces and my personal essays. I’ve seen other Substackers do this and as a reader I personally love a chance to dip into the archives and catch up on any posts I might have missed. Topics ranging from creativity, friendship, finances, time, wellbeing, culture and so much more. Enjoy!
🎄 Also, a reminder that giving a Substack subscription to The Hyphen could make a nice Christmas gift for someone in your life who loves to read and write (£6.99 for a month or £65 for a year) — in a world where many people are trying to reduce the material ‘stuff’ over Christmas, why not inject a little magical puff of creativity, writing and wellbeing inspo in the inbox of someone you love instead? 🎄
I published 110+ articles for you during 2023:
On Writing & Creativity (6)
Moving from non-fiction to fiction
Writing process Q&A
Writing is not about the routine
What if... we do have time?
One thing that supercharged my creativity
On scrapping a novel and starting again
Your creativity owes you nothing
On Burnout (5)
Burnout isn't always about overworking
Taking a break as an online creator
On recovering from burnout
Bad burnout: one year on
How to know when to quit
On Substack (6)
How I make six figures on Substack
My personal Substack 'rules'
How to grow your newsletter
Why I’m investing in Substack
How I made Substack my job (accidentally)
My 10 favourite Substacks
Work & wellbeing (15)
Signs that you might have "a boundary issue"
How I trained to be a coach
The power of making good decisions
Personal branding doesn't need to be icky
Let's talk about passive income
How to play the career long game
The trap of ‘too much’
How to write a good pitch email
Why traditional ‘success’ is a trap
How to find compassion for ourselves
On Books & Literature (8)
What Oliver Burkeman is reading
Fave cosy food memoirs.
Promoting your work and not wanting to talk about it
The books that inspired my novel 'Olive'
What my literary agent is reading
My first impression of the book industry
When you’re not a Sunday Times Bestseller
The books that got me through burnout
Guest Posts (12)
Let's talk about "Life Portals” by
The cosy delights of the Internet, by
Can you slow down in your twenties? by Sofia Shch
On how being mediocre sets you free, by
On choosing a career over having kids, by Ruby Warrington
Does making a literary 'list' change your life? by Jennifer Atkins
How to be alone (actually alone) by Jade Angeles Fitton
The creative act of dressing ourselves by Sophie Benson
How to be creative (when you have no time) by Paula Cocozza
I don’t want to be an author "brand" by
Our cycles help with creativity, by
On Podcasting (3)
Saying goodbye to Ctrl Alt Delete podcast after six years
Introducing The Success Myth Diaries Podcast! 🎧
How to make a podcast (and earn money)
On Travel (5)
Announcing my first creativity retreat
A solo trip to Porto
When I went on a group fitness retreat
A literary-themed trip to Edinburgh
I went on a ‘deep rest’ retreat in Spain
Misc. (9)
A year of change
Is social media over— or are we just older now?
Kudos, Lewis Capaldi
18 different types of friends
8 types of people to avoid in life/work
Barbie, branding and body image
Are we living in reality?
34 things I know at 34
When will the word 'influencer' die out?
Threads (23)
On making a new year’s wish
On a new 2024 column
On the books you gift others
On how to add inspiration to your desk space
On how to get out of a funk
On feeling woo-woo
On your last 24 hours on Earth
On being highly sensitive/an empath
On why we love clichés
On AI
On having a digital clean-up
On having a brain holiday
On having an anti-to-do list
On spooky coincidences
On going viral
On having JOMO (joy of missing out)
On the best retreats
On treehouse/cabins recommendations
On having main character energy
On your 2023 wrapped.
You can also access a back catalogue of 22 x Sunday Scrolls here, my bi-monthly send-out which is full to the brim of podcasts, book faves, TV recs, documentaries, things I’ve loved throughout the year. *Breathes out* :)
This newsletter is made possible by those who support it financially. If you are keen to becoming a paying subscriber for 2024, sign up below.
Why not sign up and come an introduce yourself in the friendly community. I would LOVE to see you there. Let’s make 2024 the year of even more creativity, joy and community.
The Hyphen: 2023 round-up 🎉
This is just awesome. Love how it’s all organised in one big list 🤓. What an incredible year! And you got to meet me! 🤣💁♀️🙌🏼
Thank you for everything you gift this community. 🙏🏻