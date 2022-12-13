Happy December 🎄 It’s time for a festive instalment of the Hyphen Book Clinic!

In case you are new around here, let me fill you in. It’s something I created so that we could share book recommendations outside of a traditional book club set-up. (You can catch up on the previous threads here, there are some amazing recommendations in the comments). Once a month I host a thread like this where you can post a type of book you are looking for and through the community, we share recommendations, tips, compare thoughts and respond to what we’re looking for. (eg. “I need a good self-help read” OR “I’d love to read a new historical fiction”).

Seeing as it’s December and many of us are hunkering down for the holidays (whatever that means to you at this time of year) I thought we could recommend some books that would make good cosy reads or Xmas gifts over the break. I’ll be recommending specific books in the comments if you’re looking for inspiration.

To kick us off, here are some books I think would make fantastic gifts: