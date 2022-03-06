#1 The Hyphen: Your Sunday Round-Up
Some words on friendship, plus things I'm reading, watching and inspired by.
This week I've been thinking about friendship. As I grow older I have been able to make peace with how friendship can be looser, easier, less intense. It doesn’t have to be about constant messaging, friendship bracelets, knowing every forbidden secret and feeling joined at the hip. I also don’t know how possible that could be these days anyway, with liv…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Hyphen by Emma Gannon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.