#2 The Hyphen: Your Sunday Round-Up
Side projects vs side hustles, plus links, recos and reading links
Hi peeps,
Thanks for being here and for all the wonderful support you gave me during my first week ‘launch’ of this new Substack (whereby I sent out a fair few tasters of the type of things that paying subscribers will be receiving regularly). But for now, you’ll only receive these Hyphen bi-monthly round-ups if you’re a free subscriber. To receive all …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Hyphen by Emma Gannon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.