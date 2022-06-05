Happy Sunday! A reminder that you can support the work that goes into this newsletter by becoming a paying member. For the price of a cocktail, you’ll be able to read the full round-up links below, plus new writing, Q&As, giveaways, our “Tuesday Threads” community discussion, plus the full archive, and you’ll be supporting the creation of these words in your inbox!

Become a member today

Hi everyone, thank you so much for the comments on the ‘how to rest’ thread this week, I found your comments so insightful and helpful as I write my out-of-office before I go off to enjoy my wedding and mini-moon. (Which reminds me, I was invited onto BBC Radio 4 to talk about our favourite email sign offs once and spoke about how ‘warm’ or ‘warmest’ regards always gives me the ick). There’ll be new things scheduled for you to read in your inboxes while I’m away, but I’ll be taking a break for a couple of weeks. Thanks for your support of this newsletter and allowing it to grow, and for my work to continue in this space! I hit a milestone number of members last week, and it’s just the best feeling to know that this is an enjoyable space for us away from the scroll-hole of social media. I’m really enjoying spending my time here with you. Looking forward to filling you in on everything when I’m back, with lots more juicy things for you to read soon. Take care and happy Jubilee weekend! E xoxo

Leave a comment

— The Sad Young Literary Man Is Now a Middle-Aged Dad

— The Euphoria of Elliot Page

— How Bottomless Brunch Took Over Drag

— How to navigate life's transitional stages

— Resisting the Pressure to Overwork

— Why Are So Many Women Suddenly Being Diagnosed With ADHD?