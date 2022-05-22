Happy Sunday! Thanks for all the sign ups last week. These round-ups will continue — just heads up that they may not be every single week, but I will be definitely keeping them coming regularly with great stuff for you. (And if you are still thinking about it, I’ve extended the 20% code for another week here). Hope you’re relaxing and doing something for yourself today. I have realised that Sundays are my absolute favourite day of the week. I love to get all the weekend papers out with all the supplements & spread them out on my kitchen table with a big cup of coffee and gobble them all up. Plus, a long walk, a meet-up with a pal and/or watching something on Netflix that numbs my brain out for a bit. I’m currently watching the BBC’s Conversations With Friends adaptation and despite the dodgy reviews, I’m really enjoying it. My favourite type of books/TV/films are ‘slice of life’, i.e. where basically nothing happens. I honestly love it. Am I on my own with that? What’s your favourite way to spend a Sunday?

