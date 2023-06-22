I wasn’t sure whether to publish a fashion-y piece as this is slightly off-topic when it comes to my usual themes at The Hyphen. But then I always remember

’s famous Manrepeller line: “an interest in fashion doesn't minimize one's intellect.” Dressing ourselves, after all, is our daily act of creativity.

Next week I’m going on a fashion-focused podcast created by a UK charity helping women feel more confident and giving them the tools they need to secure employment. When they sent the questions through for me to mull over before the interview, they were mostly about fashion. I sort of recoiled slightly — discussing fashion at work? It reminded me of my time spent at women’s magazines when I’d interview a brilliant woman and want to write more about her actual work and achievements, not hone in on the pencil skirt and Jimmy Choos — but that’s not what the advertisers wanted at the time.

The irony is I love fashion. My favourite Instagram account is @everyoutfitonsatc. Of course I want to talk about it. Is there some internalised misogyny at play when I sometimes feel fashion is ‘silly’? Maybe it’s just the industry itself that has made me stay clear of writing much about it. I have always felt like an alien in the fashion world — a world that I feel is stifling and elite. In 2014-2015 I would go to London Fashion Week (and Berlin Fashion Week once) for writing assignments during my time at magazines and I always came away feeling awful about myself. The vibes were off. I don’t find designer logos that interesting. I told myself I’d never go near the fashion magazine ‘industry’ but I would make sure I still had fun with clothes and leant into my own style.

I love colour; I love big glasses; I love a chunky shoe, I love loud clashing patterns. After my burnout I ramped up my dopamine dressing, and when I went to get my hair cut at a friend’s salon in a vibrant rainbow jumpsuit, she said: “I was having a terrible morning but now I have no choice but to smile at that jumpsuit.” Clothes impact our mood and other people’s, and it’s such a personal thing what we choose to put on our bodies.

So, now for the guest column. I first spotted writer Sophie Benson’s joyful outfits and DIY creations on Instagram. She recently recreated the ridiculous £1,450 Prada tote with £2 of charity shop yarn and put her cat’s name on it (brilliant). She also bought some £12 charity shop shoes and then made them her own by painting them and finishing them off with vintage shoe clips which look really fun. I don’t need to bore you about the fast fashion industry (and I am, of course, far from perfect) but I found myself compelled to learn more about making my own clothes/accessories, and not feeling as though I need to be an expert at it either. I felt inspired to shop less and create joyful things more, so I asked Sophie if she’d like to write something for The Hyphen for us about this different kind of fashion career she has created for herself.

How to ditch shopping (for a bit) — by author Sophie Benson

a DIY dress + 'frankenjeans'

Were the judges from The Great British Sewing Bee to inspect my 2-in-1 ‘frankenjeans’ or the skirt I made from a pair of old curtains there would be some raised eyebrows, perhaps a sigh, and definitely a “well, there are some issues here…”. They would point out lumpy seams and wonky top stitching. They’d discover that my bias binding skills leave a lot to be desired. Lucky that I’m not on the Sewing Bee then. The only person judging my sewing is me and I consider it to be perfectly acceptable, thanks.

I was a lapsed sewist until last year when I drew a line in the sand. No more clothes shopping. I wanted to make everything instead. I had a sewing machine, a stack of secondhand fabric and lots of ideas. I’d stopped sewing years before having decided I wasn’t good enough at it, but at the top of my second wind it struck me that it didn’t matter. I can try, unpick, redo and bodge as much as I like because I’m the one wearing it. That’s not to say that there’s no value in taking the time to build proper skills – if we all valued sewing more highly, brands wouldn’t get away with paying garment makers a pittance - but waiting until you achieve perfection shouldn’t be a barrier to just getting on and doing it.

If I hadn’t waded right in, tracing around clothes in my wardrobe, following YouTube videos, and trying out vintage sewing patterns found in charity shops, I would never have made a lime green tie-side vest out of a £2 charity shop blanket that guarantees compliments every time I wear it. Do they see the spot inside where I ran out of binding and had to tack a little extra patch on? Do they see the fraying hidden by hand stitches where I didn’t quite catch the edges in? No, they just see the totally unique-to-me finished thing. I would also never have made a patchwork dress out of cut up old clothes, or a mini drawstring bag out of an old padded coat, embellished with pearls from a charity shop necklace.

Sophie in her £2 lime green tie-side vest

Making each of these pieces cost me less than £10 but the bargain price isn’t the only win. It’s the ability to sidestep what brands are telling you to wear and make something that’s entirely your vision. It’s being able to give foraged fabrics and old clothes a new lease of life instead of chucking them. It’s knowing you’ll appreciate the time spent at the machine, or with needle and thread in hand, every time you wear what you make.

It’s creating something because it will be fun and unique for you, not to impress some non-existent entity with your flawless zip placement or perfect buttonholes. In a fast world, full to bursting with fast fashion, which demands poise and perfection from us at so many turns, making something for yourself slowly, meaningfully, and with joy leading the way, can feel revolutionary.

About the writer: Sophie Benson writes about the environmental and social impacts of fashion. She is the author of the forthcoming book Sustainable Wardrobe: Practical advice and projects for eco-friendly fashion, a sustainability columnist for DAZED and writes for publications including The Guardian, The Independent, Vogue, and AnOther (and enjoys sewing and crocheting in her spare time). Check out more of Sophie’s work here.

Have you ever dabbled with a bit of D.I.Y?