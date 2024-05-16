In my book The Success Myth, there’s a scene that people often ask me about during interviews. In chapter four, I write about a time when a massage therapist, wielding a form on her clipboard, asked me if I had any hobbies in the waiting room of a spa. The form asked me about my ailments, medication, aches or pains. I ticked various boxes. There was a section at the end, asking me to list my hobbies.

N/A, I wrote.

N/A: not applicable: used on a form to show that you are not giving the information asked for because the question is not intended for you or your situation.

“How come you wrote N/A?” the therapist asked, kindly.

“I don’t have any hobbies,” I shrugged.

“What do you enjoy doing for fun?”

“Writing and reading,” I said. “But that’s what I do for work.”

“There’s nothing you find enjoyable, outside of work?”

I spent all day thinking about it. Why did I think it didn’t apply to me? Did I used to have hobbies? As a kid, yes. Sports. Painting by numbers. I remember going through a phase of trying to sew, making long denim skirts out of pairs of jeans. Played swingball in the garden. Played the flute once. Used to go to a dance class with a friend after school. Made up dances. Playing. Being silly.

The definition of a hobby is simple.