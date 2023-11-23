I was lucky enough to meet renowned therapist Donna Lancaster in person last year. I interviewed her for Ctrl Alt Delete podcast and it was one of my favourite ever recordings. It was also one of my last, before I decided to shut down the podcast in January. Donna, in her deeply intuitive way, sensed I was going through some bigger changes— I no longer cared so much about entrepreneurialism or business as much, I was stepping into a new phase: a deeper, more spiritual curiosity. Before recording, we met next door for a coffee and within minutes I’d already been given some tips for life that I scribbled down in my journal that night: “dance everyday, even for five minutes, because it’s a celebration of life.” It’s OK to own our female rage – “if you need a release, go into the sea and scream.” We are friends with great boundaries, and whenever we ask anything of each other, there is this underlying phrase: “I’m as OK with a ‘no’ as I am with a ‘yes’.”

Donna is a beloved therapist for over 30 years, the co-founder of The Bridge Retreat and The Bridge book plus an in person community for the spiritually curious called Deepening Into Life. Most recently she published a new book Wise Words For Women described as a “a pocket book of comfort, advice and love.” I find her work deeply comforting during times of change (and I’m not the only one: Emma Watson and Thandiwe Newton are fans.) You can also find her on Instagram here.

Donna and I at Soho Radio London, 2022

Also: Donna is re-joining Substack in the New Year, you can follow her here to keep updated. She has very kindly offered to give away two signed copies of Wise Words For Women to two lucky winners. To enter, comment below a wise piece of advice a woman in your life has given you. ♡

Now, for Donna’s exclusive guest column for The Hyphen, she shares her personal journey through The Menoportal (a word she has coined)— a fiery, sweaty, rage filled entry point to freedom…