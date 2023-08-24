My relationship with creativity has changed. As I get older and move further into my thirties, my creative side is something that needs to be fed and nurtured like a plant I can’t forget to water. In my twenties, it felt a bit easier to produce stuff — or at least a bit more haphazard. The plant didn’t really need watering as much. I threw metaphorical spaghetti at the wall and would see if it would stick. I had no strategy, no plans, no tools. Who cares what I created in my twenties! Because it’s just your twenties! A decade of trying stuff out. A decade of forgiveness because no one really expects that much of you. At least that was my mindset back then.

Things feel a bit different now.

So let me tell you about the one main thing that currently helps with my creativity and productivity: