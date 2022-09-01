The reluctance, then utter joy, of wild swimming
A new hobby that I used to roll my eyes at. Now, I'm embracing life in the slow lane.
I have bought a leopard print swimming cap, and I’m Googling prescription goggles. Every week, I now swim in the 50m Olympic pool which is a twenty-minute bus ride from my house. Since turning thirty, I began craving getting in the water, which came as a shock to be honest, because younger me hated swim…
