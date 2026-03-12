your (time limited) discount here 🌹

I’ve spent this week talking about newsletters, community, writing, book deals, self-publishing, marketing, getting ideas out there sans gatekeepers at London Book Fair—and yes there was a lot of chat about Substack, so I have had an influx in subscribers. This is just a quick note to say hello and welcome!

I met some wonderful people at the London Book Fair on Tuesday. I was on two panels about the business of being a writer in 2026, but one of my favourite moments was from the panel just before mine, on the rise of the “authorpreneur.” It felt really validating to hear some brilliant authors—including Orna Ross from the Alliance of Independent Authors—talk about the freedom of self-publishing, Substack, and having the internet at our fingertips. I felt really seen by everything they said. They had moved away from old systems. They had built their own creative ecosystem. They were excited about the future, and it felt contagious. Slow, crusty, smoke ‘n’ mirrors publishing might soon be over. London Book Fait this year felt like a big group hug. Creativity matters. Author equity matters. Money transparency matters. A reminder that we are very much in the creator economy. Not the gatekeeper economy.

Last night I spoke on a panel with the team at Substack at the ICA, alongside fellow panellists Jess Pan Abigail Bergstrom Mark Diacono discussing life ‘beyond the traditional book deal.’ A lot of authors (myself included!) are finding new ways to publish outside the mainstream system for many reasons: advances are shrinking, there are fewer book review slots, and authors often have to do a lot of the heavy lifting themselves. Burnout is rife. Many authors are finding more security in owning their audiences and speaking directly to communities. There are other avenues of publishing that still carry prestige and countless other benefits—but when it comes to today’s landscape, let’s just say our conversation was very lively and honest.

It feels like a shift is happening. Being an author doesn’t have to mean being alone, or feeling judged by a board of people in a shiny office somewhere. It can be about you and your artistic desires, your taste, your dreams, your self-trust, your creative output, your ideas, your readers.

Authors are often expected to hand over their work and then not be seen as too “demanding” by asking too many questions. But regardless of how a creative project is put out into the world, it should be about teamwork, with everyone on that team feeling empowered and valued. Creativity is about collaboration, and we all need each other—and we all offer different skillsets.

In an exhausting world of social media, 24/7 news, and endless dancing on TikTok, this newsletter is a space to slow all the way down. To read, to connect, to write. To talk about living a creative life. Going a bit more analogue. Making new friends in the comments section.

I put my longer pieces and cultural round-ups behind a paywall; it’s my way of showing that time, effort, and creative output have value.

Recent (and popular) posts:

Today, I’m offering a big discount to become an annual member of The Hyphen: £12.50 instead of £50 a year. I’d love to see you here—it’s such a fun corner of the Internet, and there’s so much creative joy ahead in 2026. I’ll be sharing a lot about creativity and intuition as my new book, A Creative Compass, comes out this summer.

your discount code here

If you’re still on the fence, the team at The Women’s Prize recently said about The Hyphen: “It’s the newsletter to subscribe to if you want to be in-the-know about the realities of being a writer and creative in 2026.”

Take care,

Emma xoxoxo

More posts: