Yesterday — December 12th 2023 — was my publication day for The Success Myth in the US. There’s little fanfare happening about it apart from this Substack post, as it’s being distributed by my UK publisher Penguin Random House, not a separate publisher. I don’t have any plans to ‘launch’ it in person overseas — but the least I can do is tell my wonderful online community of readers about it!

According to my analytics, being the little geek I am, I saw The Hyphen is currently read across 50 US states and 171 countries(!) — and the highest category of readership is America (at 36%), followed by the UK at 27%. Who knew!

It’s now available in its beautiful hardback form at retailers such as: Barnes & Noble, Target, Bookshop.org & (last case scenario) Amazon.com. Hurray!

What is the book about?

The Success Myth is all about how society’s obsession with productivity, success and achievement is slowly killing us (our souls and our planet). I was under the illusion that gaining an element of “success” would change my life. I thought that once I had tasted some of that nectar of outer and inner validation, my whole life would be better. Different. That a portal to my own personal Narnia might have opened up to me by now. Maybe a marching band when my book became a bestseller? Life would slot into place once I got married? I would finally ‘arrive’ once I earned a certain amount?

We are conditioned from a very early age to think that we are our achievements — and that our dream life is something just over there, on the other side of the mountain, if we just keep climbing. "Success" will fix everything.

Except it doesn't.

This book is very personal in places, for example how my biggest achievements left me feeling the most empty — but at the same time the book isn’t really about me. It's about the collective sea-change post-pandemic, our changing appetite for success and the realisation that the idea that we will one day 'arrive' is actually a big lie.

No matter who we are, or what we do, I think we can all agree that the expectations of modern day life have increased. We are supposedly meant to be smashing all areas of our lives, at all times. We’re supposed to: have a passion, earn money, keep fit, get promoted, have a hobby, be up to date with current affairs, be a morning person, see our friends, look good, prioritise our family, read self-help, go travelling, make lasting change in the world, put the bins out and have a grand important purpose to our lives. (Exhausting.)

As a former people-pleasing workaholic, I climbed and acquired, until I broke. No amount of “success” can ultimately save you from the internal parts of yourself you need to work on. How do you undo years of cultural conditioning? How do we learn how to rest? How do we learn to live in a way that feels good on the inside, not just good on Instagram? How do we stop this endless quest for 'more'?

This is what The Success Myth explores:

• how to set goals that are ambitious but not overwhelming

• why the 'tick-box' moments in life often feel anticlimactic

• and how to break free from comparison and the endless pursuit of more



A manifesto to craft work (and life) on your own terms, The Success Myth will give you the belief and tools to walk away from 'having it all', uncovering your individual path to fulfilment.

A few nice words people have said…

“A highly comforting book.” ~ Alain de Botton, founder of The School of Life “The paradox of success is real. Perhaps it's time to stop trying to win and start working to contribute instead.” ~ Seth Godin “A smart and insightful clarion call to everyone - my book of 2023.” ~ Things Worth Knowing with Farrah Storr “A wise and immensely helpful book.” ~ Martha Beck, New York Times bestselling author

A recent trip to New York

On the topic of books & the USA, I just returned from a trip to NYC and fell in love with the bookstores there. If you spot my book in any U.S. bookshops, will you please send them to me?

As much as I crave more open space and nature as I grow older, I think I will always be a city girl. I feel most myself in New York and London. There is a quote from Caitlin Moran’s Moranthology about New York that always makes me laugh:

“Simply walking along with a takeaway coffee in your hand turns you into a belligerent fantasist. You feel like a VITAL cast member of Sex & The City, when of course, really, you're just a schmoo with a brew.”

What is it about New York? The way you instantly start fantasising? I did feel like an important TV show character! Everything felt like a wholesome movie. I might only be a schmoo with a brew but I always tear up in the back of a cab crossing the Brooklyn Bridge. The Friends theme tune plays in Central Park. A friend’s apartment building has a friendly concierge and she got chatting to her lovely neighbours and dog in the small ‘elevator’ up to her apartment. “Nice coat!” someone shouts at me from across the street. I eat a big slice of pizza under fairy lights. I browse for books in The Strand. I visited Books Are Magic. I breathe in the views from the top of the Rockefeller centre. I catch the subway with my Barnes & Noble tote bag swinging. I feel like I'm inside the film As Good as It Gets, except I’m not Jack Nicholson and I’m not grumpy. I am ecstatically happy when I’m in NYC.

The energy there just moves differently. Everyone knows it, Alicia Keyes was not wrong. It is like being connected again to the giant switchboard of life; the right kind of electrics that make you feel like a lit-up Christmas tree. Funnily enough, this is something a therapist said to me last year: “we are all like a plug socket— and only we know when we need to unplug and then re-plug ourselves back into life.”

I’ve written before about how I don't like doing “to do lists” when away on a holiday. I don’t want to have check-list or feel like I need to prove myself or do the classic Instagrammable things. I like to just show up and walk around and have loose plans. I love to go to NYC and just simply walk around, no plans, with a book in my bag. Heaven.