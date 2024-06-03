It’s now the LAST CHANCE to buy my new book A Year of Nothing. Tomorrow is the last day it’s on sale! It’s a two-book special out on limited release from the Pound Project for £12.99. This post below is free to read. To unlock all other posts, sign up to The Hyphen as a paid subscriber for £6.99 a month. That’s like gifting me two coffees to read all my work.

Today I have piece about indie vs traditional publishing in The Bookseller, a magazine I read religiously every week. Not only does Hugh Grant read it in the movie Notting Hill while running his little travel bookshop, but it’s quite a special magazine with heritage and history with the first issue published in 1858. It reports on the latest book news and it’s worth a subscription if you are a book-nerd like me (they haven’t paid me to say that) so I’m honoured that they published my piece. Anyway, I’ve decided to publish the longer, unedited version of my piece here below for you to read:

Publishing non-fiction is a tricky beast. It’s not easy to sell a big hardback book — unless you’re Prince Harry and ratting out your entire family. I’ve written five traditionally published non-fiction books to date with different publishers/imprints across the board, mainly Penguin Random House and Hachette. (Ctrl Alt Delete, The Multi-Hyphen Method, Sabotage, Disconnected and The Success Myth.)

When I was 26, my first non-fiction memoir came out. I found the experience exhilarating, overwhelming, new — and overall: disappointing. It’s not the publishers fault, my expectations were way too high. It was my first wake-up call. Being published does not mean anyone will read your book, and it doesn’t mean you’ll get another publishing deal with that publisher — and it certainly doesn’t mean your book will be available or visible in a bookshop.

While I’ve had great experiences over the years in the traditional system (a Sunday Times Business Bestseller, Apple’s “best book of the month” UK book tours, multiple appearances at Hay Festival and other “badges of honour”), I’ve been left wondering if there might a different way to get my zeitgeist non-fiction writing out there.

This all feels nonfiction specific. Non-fiction books are famously hard to sell (usually requiring authors to have ‘a platform’ in which to sell said book) and the books often include timely topics that rely on tapping into a cultural moment. I’ve been thinking: in a world of newsletters and zines and print-on-demand technology — is publishing a traditional big hardback non-fiction book always the best way to spread your idea? I am not so sure anymore.

If I’m being totally honest, I rarely get through a big fat non-fiction book these days, I usually stop halfway through and listen to the audiobook instead. I prefer reading Substacks on cultural topics rather than a big book.

Fiction, however — that’s a different story. I can race through chunky novels on a sun-lounger no problem. I love print, and I love browsing in bookstores, even airport ones. I also love the way my novels are published with Harper Collins. I can’t imagine doing it another way when the publication process has been so enjoyable and smooth with my team there. (The writing process - not so smooth.)

In the non-fiction space, it was time to stop wishing things would just magically change and try something new. I’ve been itching to try something more independent and hands-on. If the books rely a great deal on my “platform” to sell copies, and the onus is mainly on me, then, well: I’d rather take matters into my own hands. So I decided to work with The Pound Project again, an independent publisher with the tagline “small change, one story at a time”.



I wanted to write about my chronic burnout episode I experienced during 2022-2023 and title the book A Year of Nothing. It’s a short book: 20,000 words and sold as a two-book special in a sustainably-made case. You also receive free postcards designed especially based on the book’s themes and a free link to a Zoom workshop with me. Using my Substack platform and personal press contacts, the book has exceeded my expectations — in just three weeks of the book being on sale we’ve sold 2,500 copies. Enough to make a traditional bestseller list. The foreword has been written by Julia Cameron, author of the multi-million-copy bestseller The Artist’s Way.

What did I learn?

The pros have been obvious throughout the process: you, as the author, get to build your own team from the inside out. You tap up different people with different skills. I worked with a fantastic freelance publicist and we got the front page of The Guardian, ELLE UK, i, Irish independent plus multiple high profile podcasts and a national TV radio slot. (Of course all of this has been helped from the very fact I have been in the traditional media world for so long.) I chose and hired an illustrator to work with myself and I had full creative control. I hired a tech whizz I know to help out with any bigger online Zooms. We outsourced editing to a great sub editor.

I got to know my sales in real time which is often difficult to get regularly from busy publishers (many authors have taught themselves how to ‘guess’ their sales by looking at Amazon rankings.) The book has had a quick turnaround time, around three months from inception to publication. No long, long waiting periods. The author care has been second to none, when you’re on WhatsApp with a small team (literally just me and the editor of The Pound Project), you feel truly in it together, you’re being prioritised. Financially, I get to keep 50% of the gross profit. A nice chunk of money.

“The downsides are that I won’t see my book on a bestseller list, I won’t see it in bookshops and I probably won’t get invited to traditional book festivals because it’s outside the system.”

The downsides are that I won’t see my book on a bestseller list, I won’t see it in bookshops and I probably won’t get invited to traditional book festivals. I won’t get royalties, because the book is on sale for a limited time only. There have also been very long hours, because when you’re doing it yourself, you really are working round the clock.



The pros have outweighed the cons however: it has all felt joyful, light, creative and rekindled my love of writing and publishing. I’m not done with traditional publishing by any means, but during these times of great change and upheaval, maybe sometimes we just need to go back to basics to remind ourselves of what we care about and what’s possible.



Advice to authors: keep growing your community that is built on trust and connection. Your connection to your readers is everything. Don’t be afraid to dabble in both worlds, both traditional and indie. There are perks to being inside a big machine, the traditional system will bring great gifts and external validation that helps build a career — but try not to put all your eggs in one basket. It will bring you psychological relief. It’s nice to simply have fun again.



