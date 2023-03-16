For new subscribers, hello! This article is free to read. My new book The Success Myth is publishing in a couple of months so the focus of many upcoming articles are going to be around this theme. If you pre-order a copy before it comes out, you can enter to win a coaching session with me (or coaching package if you’re a paying subscriber), to enter just email your proof of purchase to hello@emmagannon.co.uk.

Today, I'm discussing how so many people I know are overwhelmed with choice paralysis and the downsides of having too much to do, too much stuff, too much content to consume, too much everything. How do we escape the too-muchness and live more manageable, easier lives?

Online: where nothing is ever enough

I wake up, opening my bedroom blinds slowly, the clouds are drifting along a pale blue sky, and the birds are singing. I’m content with my lot. I have just slept in a warm bed with fresh sheets on. My garden is small but for years I didn’t have a garden so I’m excited for when the weather is warmer in a couple of months I can lie out there and read a book in the sunshine. I can pay my bills and turn a radiator on. I can light a candle. I breathe in and out, in and out. All is good, all is well.

Then, I have a quick look on my phone. I look at my Instagram Stories: a friend’s baby, another friend’s tiny dog in a little coat, a sunset in Orkney. Quiet, enjoyable moments. Then, a loud, bright advert for Omaze.

“WIN A £4.5 MILLION POUND WATERFRONT MANSION IN CORNWALL!!!!”

Fuck. It looks incredible. Bedroom sea views (where I would recline with a book), a desk overlooking the water (where I would write my novels), a massive kitchen (for all my cooking for friends) and huge dining room table (to host all my friends who would miraculously drop all their prior commitments and travel to Cornwall at a moment’s notice). A private mooring spot for your boat! (I’d get a boat??!) Tap, tap, tap, as I look at each image in sequence. I had, in the space of five minutes, dreamed up a whole new life for myself through these images that I didn’t even plan on seeing. My chest feels restricted suddenly. My happy simple morning has vanished. Suddenly, I want more. Much more. Suddenly, what I have isn’t enough. How can anything be enough when we are bombarded by images and videos that take over our brains and dilate our pupils and pull at our imaginations the minute we open our eyes in the morning? How can anything be enough when we have endless visualisations of perfection living inside our phones?

Then, a reality check. Stop. Stop scrolling. I don’t want to move to Cornwall! I would hate to live in a house that I ‘won’! I didn’t ask to see this advert! I love my bed, my house, my nook, my space, the way it is. (Granted: Omaze raise money for good causes it seems but it doesn’t feel that much different from trying to win the lottery).

“ENTER NOW. DON’T MISS OUT. THIS MULTI-MILLION DREAM-HOUSE COULD BE YOURS!!!!!”

I close the app on my phone. I am not Barbie.*

Too much stuff

There is nothing wrong with wanting more, having drive, wanting enough money to be truly comfortable, having big/huge dreams. But if I had to sum up how I feel at the moment, it’s the ‘too much-ness’ of life. (Not ‘too much’ in spirit or personality, as women are often called ‘too much’. You are never too much.)

I mean TOO MUCH STUFF. Too many adverts. Too many pressures. Too many plans. Too many opportunities to self-improve or self-optimize. Too much, everywhere. Too much to consume. Too many adverts. Too much to achieve. Too much to do. Too much to be. Too much to learn. Too many options. Too many decisions. Too much to understand. Our poor brains, whirring like little overwhelmed computers trying to make sense of the sheer volume of stuff that us humans have created.

It’s human nature to buy stuff to give us that little zing of dopamine. But what happens when we’re just drowning in stuff we don’t actually need or want? Stacey Solomon’s BBC show Sort Your Life Out is a great watch but it made me feel weird. They take the insides of someone’s home and they lay it all out in a warehouse so they can see what they have, sort through it, give their stuff away and then go back to an organised, more minimalist home. It’s usually a middle-class family of four. In the warehouse, Stacey has a go at them in a jokey way. Products are out of date because they bulk ordered fifteen of the same shampoos. Endless toys. Endless shoes. Endless DVDs. It’s suffocating, even to watch. Clearly it made me feel weird because I am (or have been) guilty of all those same things.

The cost of always wanting more

It’s the two extremes that feels gross. There is too much, and at the same time, too little. We know that many people don’t even have their basic needs met, and it makes them ill and miserable and even impacts quality, and length, of life. “Cost of living” is an interesting phrase too, isn’t it? There is a current ‘cost’ of living in a society run by billionaires, elitist leaders, greed, with only profits in mind. With garment workers being treated terribly at £3 an hour. The cost of our health. The ‘cost’ of burnout. The ‘cost’ of toxic productivity. It’s costing us pretty dearly, and we’re paying for it, in more ways than just our bank balances.

We haven’t mastered how to sort our own planet out, and yet Elon M*sk recently said “we don’t want to be one of those lame, one-planet, civilizations, please!!” Wow. Even one beautiful gorgeous green planet isn’t enough. MUST EXPAND, MUST GROW, MUST HAVE MORE PLANETS. You have to laugh?

“More” does not make us happier

We know that constantly wanting more does not make us happier. But, we need to have enough to start with. The Financial Diet have explored in detail the stats and research into how a lot of mega wealthy people lose empathy. In her Linkedin post, she explains why, as CEO and founder, she pays herself less, and is happy too, so that the company itself and staff can thrive. She doesn’t seem interested in profiting just for herself because she already knows what is waiting on the other side, she already knows that only chasing money is not a path to fulfilment. She writes: “The rich are isolated, they are less empathetic, they form and maintain fewer meaningful connections, they work longer hours than necessary and spend less time with their loved ones. At every level, the more money you have, the more you are separated from the world around you.” Could the dogged, sweaty, aggressive quest of MORE actually make you increasingly lonelier?

In this piece by Jessica Blankenship, she says “when you have successfully attained not only everything you need but most things you want, a vacuum opens up inside you.” I think I know what she means. When you do have your basic needs met plus more (cue Maslow’s hierarchy of needs) I think a lot of us try to fill the hole with things that are socially acceptable to the outside: the “right” clothes, the latest cool experience that is quite soulless but looks really good on Instagram, the latest TikTok holiday destination, the endless shopping sprees. I guess I am now interested in the ways in which we fill that inner vacuum that doesn’t involve cramming and buying and shoving and purchasing and boasting and having and filling. Of course I want to enjoy life and take part in experiences and have physical things, but I wonder to myself whether it could it look different and much less manic than this?

Too much content, too much choice

During my burnout period, I couldn’t look at screens for a while. Things felt blurry and I knew my brain needed a proper rest. I am grateful for my burnout now. It was my body telling me to S T O P and it wasn’t playing around. I needed less. Less to do. Less to read. Less input. Less stimuli. Less acquaintances. Less contact. Less followers (which is why I love Substack over social media, for example.) Modern life is overwhelming and no one is going to come and save us. We have to take matters into our own hands, and know our limits. Unsubscribe. Delete apps. Monitor screen-time. It’s annoying, but in a word of endless distraction/capitalism, having good boundaries is what will bring us back to ourselves. You are not weak if you simply don’t want to look at certain things or be bombarded by adverts selling you mansions you’ll never own. I don’t want to be advertised to 24/7.

I am still unable to consume too much at once. The other night, I couldn’t face looking through hundreds of films on Netflix, ItvX, Disney channel, Now TV, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime, Apple, the list goes on. Sometimes the choice overwhelms me. It all felt TOO MUCH again. Obviously it’s better than going to BlockBuster where you’d painstakingly choose a film that hadn’t already been rented. But instead of scouring the entire Internet for films, my husband and I went to the pub, had a drink, came home and played Scrabble. It felt pretty 90s.

The cry of the earth mother

And look, this isn’t about feeling guilty, either. I am far from perfect, obviously. I have FAR too much stuff. I have far too many clothes, and I am constantly giving bags to charity and realise I am still in a cycle of over-purchasing. But I think awareness is key. Making change, having realisations, putting one foot in front of the other in the right direction. Understanding your own personal definition of ‘enough’.

To relax, I read slow gentle words by women who encourage the art of stripping everything right back. I enjoyed these words recently by Emma Cannon (honoured to share a similar name to her): “And the small voice said / Eat simple foods. Eat fresh produce. Connect to nature. Don’t use plastic. Don’t use harsh chemicals. Do not use alcohol & drugs to numb you. Rest when you are ill. Nourish your heart. Heal your wounds. Consume less.”

In Sherri Mitchell’s book Sacred Instructions: Indigenous Wisdom for Living Spirit-Based Change, Sherri tells the folklore story of the dance of the cannibal giant. She explains it as ‘a figure within our mythology who lives deep in the forest and sleeps throughout time, and only awakens to one specific cry of the earth mother. That particular cry lets the cannibal giant know that human beings are harming the earth mother faster than she can heal and they are consuming faster than she can produce. So the cannibal giant dances the people into this hypnotic state where they continue to endlessly consume at faster and faster and faster rates until they consume themselves off the earth.’

Do we really want ‘more, more, more’ when it literally costs us the earth?

In words of Chelsea Fagan, there is “the glorious freedom of saying, and truly meaning, ‘that’s enough.’”

If you like these themes, you’ll enjoy my new book The Success Myth which comes out on May 18th.