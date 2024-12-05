The ultimate literary gift guide
I said I wouldn't do one *but* I have to share these brilliant things with you
Most of my friends love books (and I also love receiving stuff like this) so I’ve gathered up some great bookish gift ideas. I’ve also tried to not go too ‘twee’ because I think literary gifts can often head that way (eg. “she believed she could so she did” stitched onto a pillow case, please just NO). Here are some fun things I’d be happy to receive and gift! Enjoy! xo
A personalized bookmark for a friend (bonus: using recycled leather.)
A posh bookmark from Anya Hindmarch.
A tee shirt with Toni Morrison on it, or Nora Ephron from Girls on Top Tees.
A Bookshop.org gift voucher. (So when they order a book, it’ll be despatched from their local indie bookstore.)
A chic Faber or LRB tote bag or the Notting Hill Bookshop shopper bag.
This Writer’s Journey coffee table book.
A Room of One's Own pencil case.
Books n Snacks large canvas bag.
A Writer’s Journal, designed by moi!
Some fingerless gloves from Toast (a great gift, my friendbought me some last year and it was the perfect thing for winter writing stints.)
50 Affirmation cards to help you create.
Alice in Wonderland open book necklace from Alex Monroe.
35 gifts listed. For free subscribers, there’s more below the paywall.