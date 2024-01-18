I am posting a series of guest columns while I'm away in Vietnam on holiday. To join the community and receive access to all paywalled posts, make sure you sign up for just £1.75 a week. I have written an introduction below, followed by the guest column by a writer I love.

Last autumn, I found myself having long calls (old-fashioned telephone calls!) with women I’d connected with online because we’d been through a similar experience whatever it may be (burnout, depression, long Covid, grief, post-partum adjustment — our own individual flavour of crash-and-burn). When something really rough happens, the Earth seems to pull you towards the energy you need. A wave-form of some kind.

To my delight, I found a new friend in

. I had heard Katy’s name before. Someone at the top of her game within the publishing industry— and I remember initially feeling intimidated. She has worked for over fifteen years in publishing and built a list of bestselling and award-winning books for Penguin (from helping build Richard Osman’s book brand to working on Emily Henry’s novels) and she won Editor of the Year at the British Book Awards in 2021.

Katy and I probably only ever saw each other’s Twitter bio or shiny shop window at that time. She is incredibly impressive, but what’s more impressive is how she’s been able to speak about her journey and struggles that ultimately led to her leaving the corporate publishing world. In 2023, she wrote publicly for the first time about all the reasons why she had to leave.

Her piece for The Bookseller “Why I left corporate publishing” ricocheted throughout the industry. She waved the flag for more conversations about stress, burnout, money, privilege, access and mental health care. I remember reading it with my hand on my chest. Her description of being stuck down a dark well made me weep.

She was, thankfully, in a much better place when the piece came out, demonstrated by her reflective writing. By contrast, I was at the beginning of my burnout episode, about to go into my own dark portal, swept under via a strong current that I could no longer swim against. When I reached out to her about her article, she kindly offered to chat and our peppering of voice-notes added an uplifting spark to my day.

The conversations I had with Katy were so important to me – she symbolised a hand reaching out to say there is life on the other side. A new way of living and being. A different perspective on publishing. After years of relentless productivity, the idea of being soft and gentle can feel somewhat alien. I gathered all my blankets and all my kindest friends and went into a nest. I treated myself like a child who was poorly and off school for a bit. I still wrote, but in a newly freeing way.

Even though I left the corporate world years ago, I still had lessons to learn about how I wanted to live my life. Like Katy, I ended up dipping out of the rat-race for the best part of a year. It was confusing but also incredibly beautiful and worth it — even if there was a drop in so-called ‘status.’

It is an absolute honour to publish this piece by Katy on The Hyphen (it is very on brand with The Success Myth) – and I recommend you sign up to her Substack From The Margins and read her short story Members’ Club. She is a beautiful writer and speaks powerful truths that I think many of us will feel connected to. Hope you enjoy Katy’s piece below on status, self-discovery and dipping out for a year.

The unexpected joy of being a nobody

By Katy Loftus

The day I found out I’d won the editor of the year award. I had been crying for hours, the kind of tears that feel more like vomiting, or bleeding. I pulled myself together to receive the video call with the Bookseller team. This was pandemic times, and I had so much work to do that the call was just another stressor. I had a sense I was in a spiral that would end with my own death, so everything else felt dim in comparison. The Bookseller team had told me they were just going to interview me for a soundbite for event (The British Book Awards), which was two months away. I was at my kitchen table. They asked me a few questions, then told me I’d won. I felt mostly an anger that had nowhere to go but into myself. After that I got on with my day, with all the crying. Two months later, when the award ceremony was aired, I was on sick leave. I never went back. The award, when it came in the post, was put in a box.

Shortly after, another package arrived, full of all the books I had published over my career. Shipped from my old desk in London to a house in Bristol where they reminded me of all I’d thrown away. They joined the award in the box.

One of the things that beckons us up the career ladder is status. It’s not simply a power trip, it’s an evolutionary trait that makes us see high status as a place of safety. I remember hearing early on in my career about a woman who’d published one of the biggest books of the decade, and that the company’s management team met every month to decide what they could do for her. Aiming for the top of my chosen industry looked, I realise now, a lot like reversing the trope of my childhood; no more being the girl who used to hide in school corridors hoping nobody would notice her friendlessness. To be at the top would mean being liked, admired, looked after. Unassailable.

I climbed for years. I worked hard, and I learnt what it meant to climb further. Clever career moves, adjustments to my public persona, conscious and unconscious.

It paid off. I was making a lot of money for the company, winning auctions, publishing bestsellers. I earnt more money and fancier job titles. But having a winner means also having a loser. Being a successful publisher in a corporate publishing house - at least the commercial end of it - means making choices that can hurt people, including yourself.

I learnt that there is always further to climb: you’ve made it here, but here doesn’t feel as good as you thought it would, so instead you aim there.

When I got there - when I reached that moment of winning the award - the fantasy I had been chasing finally came to an end. A story as old as time. The golden prize is a thing that burns.

I realised that I would never feel safe, however high I climbed. That, in fact, the reverse would happen.

Still, it took me six months of sick leave to quit, so deep was my fear, and my conditioning about that fear, which said that I should see the employment I had as the solution.

The truth is, there was no moment of strength, no moment of glory. I simply decided to quit when the worst case scenario, losing it all, seemed preferable to how I was feeling.

After leaving, I thought I’d never go back to the book world. I vaguely thought I might retrain. This didn’t feel triumphant though, it felt like defeat. It felt like that girl in the corridor.

I entered new worlds. A farm in Scotland where I volunteered on the land, a decrepit yoga shala in post-pandemic Bali where I learnt to teach, biscuit-crumbed Bristolian church halls where I looked after my nieces. I realised that each of these worlds has its own hierarchy with its own status values that you could buy into if you chose.

The sale of my flat fell through, and I had no money or energy to retrain, so I started editing again. It felt like an ignoble return. I hoped no one would notice.

A turning point was having a call with an unagented author, who said reading my editorial notes was the first time they understood what they needed to do with their book after years of trying.

A second turning point was working with an indie publisher whose staff wowed me with their original minds and creative brilliance.

A third turning point was saying no to a series of job offers. I’d courted them because I thought I wanted them, I should want them. But at the final hurdle, I just couldn’t. Didn’t. The status they offered felt less appealing than a new kind of value system I was discovering.

When you set up your own company, you have the chance to create your own values. Your own idea of worth. It might not make you wealthy in monetary terms. But every heartfelt decision you make will shore up a sense of pride that feels richer than any number of zeros on a pay cheque.

I have learnt so much in this year of being a nobody - about publishing, about myself, and, most wonderfully, about the craft of writing fiction.

I have learnt to be wary of status. Or rather, to be wary of the status I have been told to want.

I’d like to say I have learnt to create my own sense of deep inner worth, impervious to the outside world, like the Buddhist gurus I’ve read about. But my belief is we need other people to reflect ourselves back at us. We are a social species, after all. The important thing we often miss is this: we need to make sure they’re the right people, and that they value us for the qualities we truly think are important. These people are, in fact, the key.

Now my award is on a shelf, freed from the box. I occasionally look at it, but it doesn’t elicit much of a response. The books around it, on the other hand - they each tell a story. Of the people who wrote them, who I got to know so intimately. Of the lives within the stories, each one now walking about the world independent of its creator, meaning a different thing to each reader. Of the people who helped convey them to those readers alongside me. They are stories I am proud to have lived, and they say everything about who I am and who I want to be.

