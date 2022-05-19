Things authors have learned since being published
It feels like a huge privilege getting your words out to the world. However, it doesn’t come without challenges.
This article is free to read. Please consider becoming a member and support the creation of this newsletter via the 10% off code below.
I’m in a Whatsapp group with a bunch of brilliant authors. We love writing, we love books, we love the teams who help make our published dreams a reality, we love that we get to write for a living. We are aware that burn…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Hyphen by Emma Gannon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.