Since my drastic burnout two years ago — I have introduced so many little, lovely things into my life. Burnout is not fun (at all) but it is a teacher. Looking back, I can piece a few things together. I can see it was a combination of things that I overlooked: general life overwhelm, mini existential crisis, terrible diet, too much alcohol, sneaky thought-patterns I’ve thankfully climbed my way out of, and in general, I’d hit my mid-30s needing 1) a big break and 2) a life overhaul. So here are some things that have genuinely helped — plus some little things that just make me feel good, day-to-day. This is a list of big and small things that make me feel like I’ve got a handle on things. Enjoy!

Here we go, 65 small things that have improved my life…