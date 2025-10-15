In my twenties, I was really drawn to the concept of building a “personal brand” online. At the time it was still a relatively new idea and I found it exciting. There was a certain kind of creativity in shaping how you presented yourself to the world, even if it was just through the lens of the internet. I enjoyed the process of crafting an identity and I also liked having a clear separation between my online and offline selves. Online, I wore bright yellow outfits in photos, with black chunky glasses, picked fonts and colours I liked, and curated visuals that stood out. At home, I was still me, but less stylised and amplified.

I remember when Stylist, one of my favourite magazines, interviewed me for a piece called “Why yellow is the ultimate shade for self-promotion.” That was eight (long) years ago. Apparently I had become some sort of self-branding expert. It took me a while to realise that I was putting a lot of effort into building a consumable sellable version of myself. If I packaged myself up nice and neatly, hey, someone/something (another brand) might give me some money.

I am in my mid-30s now and I don’t wear yellow all the time anymore. I don’t work with brands (hardly ever). At brunch recently, a friend commented on how ‘toned down’ my outfit was, and asked if I was OK. I am known among my friends (and online too) for wearing lots of colour—but as I get older, I sometimes just crave a well-made navy dress from COS, and that’s OK too. I suppose you could say I don’t need as much attention.

In a recent tarot reading, it was gently suggested ‘to have more fun’. But not the traditional kind of ‘fun’—i.e. stumbling out of nightclubs or doing karaoke necessarily—but more: have your own kind of fun. And actually, wearing colourful clothes feels really fun for me. I don’t want to lose that.

One of my favourite ever articles is from 2015, by Ann Friedman, called “My paradoxical quest to build a personal brand”. We know it helps to have one (‘in this economy’), but it often feels jarring to actively build one. We are humans, not corporations. I am a person, not a Nike logo. A question ‘personal brand experts’ (vom) ask, is “what do you want to be known for?” My reply: What if you just want to be known for being good at something?

“Exploiting your unique personality to get ahead professionally is as old as Dale Carnegie’s How to Win Friends and Influence People. The term “personal brand,” though, dates to 1997, when the cover of Fast Company announced the arrival of “The Brand Called YOU!” — Ann Friedman

But I’ve been writing online since I was nineteen, so, I do have an online ‘brand’ and I’ve had a few different ones over the years, and it most likely helped people discover my writing and get more press for my work. I’ve also had the wrong ‘brand’ situations. I used to write a business column for The Times when I was in my entrepreneurial blazer-wearing era. Something didn’t feel right. I was shoe-horned into a Girlboss corporate role that I know deep down I didn’t want. Sometimes I still get emails asking me to do some big corporate Britney-mic keynote speech and I think: ah, you are tapping into the ghost brand of a woman who wrote a bestselling business/self-help guide once. Alas, that’s not me anymore, and I don’t think it ever really was. They are reaching out to a previous version—a previous brand.

A few Christmases ago, I went to a party at a friend’s house. It was one of those parties that reminded me of being in my twenties—crammed into a kitchen, mince pies passed around, and heart to hearts happening in all corners of each room. In the living room, I sat with a mulled wine on the sofa next to the Christmas tree, and a man came over to me. Friendly face, wearing a striped shirt, a former journalist who I vaguely recognised.

“Hey! I’m X, do you remember I interviewed you once years ago? You wrote that blog about being lost in the city or something? Do you still do that?”

When we got home, I told my husband Paul that I thought the man had seemed a bit rude. He said “blog” in a patronising way and I wasn’t 28 anymore. I felt like he was talking to the expired version of me, while the current version was sat right there.

Paul didn’t think the man meant to be rude. He just wasn’t up to date—and really why should he be? We didn’t know each other. But it still felt jarring when someone treats you like the person you were years and years ago.

I watched the Victoria Beckham documentary the other day. It shows someone transitioning between very different brands. Spice Girl > solo singer > WAG > credible fashion designer. You can unbrand and re-brand whenever you want. It might take time, but you can tell people who you want to be, and take the appropriate actions to move yourself there.

On the Graham Norton show, Matthew McConaughey told a story about when he wanted to stop being ‘the rom-com guy’. He was super famous for shooting How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days but didn’t want that anymore, wanted to do more high stakes dramas. He spent ‘20 months’ out of the industry, and even turned down $14.5 million when a rom-com script came in. He played hardball, he turned it down. (Not hugely relatable really—turning down millions of dollars but—) I loved what he was saying:

“I said no more rom-coms. [..] Saying no to it sent an invisible message to the industry, to Hollywood, [I’m] not bluffing. The offers wouldn’t have come in if I hadn’t unbranded for that 20 months. “

I’m not comparing myself to McConaughey (teehee) but I wonder if my Year of Nothing was something sort of similar. I had to unbrand myself. No longer a podcaster or girlboss. Burn the blazer! I had to have a period of unbranding and softening. Many, many walks in beautiful forests—where nature has no concept of what a brand even is. (I shudder even using the word anymore).

By having a popular podcast during peak pod season in 2016-2023, I had accidentally stopped doing the thing that brings me the most joy: writing. Having time and space to read. Experimenting with fiction. Having more time for creative community. I was writing books on the side, but I wanted books to be the main event. If I hadn’t unbranded myself, I wouldn’t have had the time to dedicate to this Substack, travel, go on retreats, write more novels, and build a cosy office. Brand: Writer Who Wants To Write.

You can tell when someone is unbranding, or re-branding themselves because they change their social media bio every three days. I speak from experience. It takes time.

Maybe the goal is to unbrand fully. To let it all fall away for a moment, separate ourselves from the idea of being one thing, a sellable product who neatly fits into a box. That was never going to be me. We all have many lives, and dare I say, many brands—or flavours—of who we are, wrapped up in one lifetime.

We’re always changing, growing, trying on different hats and coats. It’s OK to not have it all figured out. It’s OK to play. It's OK to change your mind. It’s OK to never use the phrase “personal brand” again.