My book The Success Myth is officially out tomorrow. To celebrate, I'm offering the chance to win a coaching session (or a package of sessions if you are paying subscriber.) I have trained with world-renowned Martha Beck on her incredible Wayfinder course and written about my life-changing experience here). Since writing my book Sabotage (and seeing the response) I knew I wanted my inner coach to come out to play more. It is a total joy to go on a journey with someone, supporting them through the change cycles of life, asking powerful questions and helping you uncover the answers that you already have. All you have to do is pre-order The Success Myth today and email your receipt to hello@emmagannon.co.uk.

Today is the last day to enter into the draw. I'm super excited at the idea of working with more people in this way. I have so much to share with you and to work 1:1 is a total joy (and something I’m not offering publicly until 2024).

Tomorrow I will send you the latest instalment of The Success Myth Diaries (a limited edition podcast to support the book) with the incredible guest Sian Clifford talking about her myths of success in the creative world and how to listen and trust ourselves more.

Hope you enjoy the book! To those who have already pre-ordered, it should be on your doorstep tomorrow morning!

Lots of love,

I appreciate this community so much.

Emma xoxoxo