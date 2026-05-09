Do authors still need gatekeepers?

Amy Suto’s book Write for Money and Power has an arresting cover. It’s bold. It’s not messing around. It asks: can you be an artist — and want money and power? Inside a system that doesn’t often grant artists much power? How many of us have been sold the starving artist myth? That to be an artist, you should be living off nothing, and never ever “sell out”?

I met Amy last year at a writing retreat I was leading in Tuscany, and she mentions it in the book. It was such a lovely surprise to come across some of the reflections and takeaways from the week we spent together.

I enjoy watching Amy deliver her work with confidence and generosity. The book is well laid out. The main headline of the book: “This is the golden age of writers who know how to sell their work without apology.” I underlined so many things with my yellow highlighter. It is structured in a kind of addictive way—each section gives you resourceful tips and advice, there is no fluff.

Amy introduces the book explaining where she came from: Hollywood writer’s rooms. The Hollywood writer strikes happened. Work dried up. Contracts ended. Then, she gets diagnosed with Rheumatoid arthritis and needs to figure out a way to manage her symptoms and, hopefully, heal.

Amy’s career pivot and health problems led her towards the world of freelancing, ghost-writing and self-publishing. She’s leaves the Hollywood system behind her. Why write for the gatekeepers, when you could write for potential readers instead? She says:

“A self-published book gives you something to sell. It’s your intellectual property. It earns while you sleep. It helps your newsletter audience go deeper and gives you a chance to build long-term assets instead of waiting on publishers or agents.”

Amy delivers some great phrases in the book. She says she noticed “the fear underneath the champagne toasts” at industry parties. She believes “the dream isn’t real if you can’t own it”. She describes traditional book contracts or a staff writer job on a TV show as “a very fancy cage.” It’s not a business model that suits the writer.

She isn’t afraid to critique The System in this book. The same system that floats corporate publishing or Hollywood:

“The system itself is not designed to make you rich, powerful or free. It’s meant to benefit the people at the top. It’s designed to keep you grateful. It’s designed to keep you waiting.”

How long have you been WAITING to receive a reply about something? It’s common in big industries. It’s slow, slow slow.

She asks the reader practical questions. Say your industry dries up tomorrow. What are you left with? “No email list. No reader connection. No platform you control.” It is a call to arms to writers: Own Your Stuff.

Her message is clear: we believe in the ‘starving artist myth’ because it benefits all the middlemen. The book reads as a huge permission slip to writers who want to try out making things on their own terms. She says we used to need validation, “now we need a laptop and the guts to hit ‘publish’.”

Another myth explored in the book is the idea that the cream rises to the top. She believes we’re sold this story that the good stuff will just magically get discovered. This myth of ‘getting discovered’ stops writers and creatives from making their stuff. They sit around waiting, instead of putting things out there to be discovered by readers, or the Internet, instead. She says “the creator economy doesn’t reward polish, it rewards participation.” I love how she says to the writers brave enough to hit publish: “Welcome to the arena.”

Amy shares success stories which read as very inspirational. She makes a lot of money herself. Not everyone is going to have this worldwide success, but isn’t it fun to think “ooooh what if?” in a self-publishing world of no limitations? She writes about Andy Weir, who had self-published The Martian on Amazon for 99p before it went mad with readers. She tells stories of the newsletter Stratechery which apparently makes $3.2 million a year. People like Heather Cox Richardson on Substack who apparently also makes seven figures.

In our conversation, we talk about money. Amy talks about how ‘not all dollars are the same’. There is an energy flow, a feeling, an exchange. For example, I hardly make money from podcast advertising nowadays, because the relentlessness came at a cost to my authenticity and wellbeing. I wanted to earn money through my writing and connection and flow, which is why Substack felt right for me.

We talk a bit about AI in this conversation. Near the end of the book, Amy says she uses AI to help when making creative projects. Not for the writing itself; but for the admin, the grunt work. Why would you go through hundreds of pages manually, when you could use an AI to organise transcriptions? I personally don’t want AI anywhere near my creative work, I don’t want to collaborate with robots on ideas. But, I’d be open to AI assisting with intern-level admin work. She says:

“I don’t see AI as a replacement for human creativity and thoughtfulness. I see it as hiring the world’s cheapest, fastest, always-available intern.”

Would love to hear your thoughts in the comments. I hope you enjoy this conversation. Amy is more embedded in the self-publishing world and her lens on tech from living in San Francisco. I got a lot from the conversation and the book—and I enjoy the idea of self-publishing no longer being a dirty word.

Resources mentioned:

— Write for Money and Power: The Anti-Starving Artist’s Guide

— The rise of the Substack book by Alys Key

— Kevin Kelly’s 1,000 True Fans

— A Year of Nothing

— The Success Myth: Letting go of having it all

— Make Writing Your Job