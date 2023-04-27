Illustration by @ sophillustrates

Viola Hayden is a literary agent at Curtis Brown, one of the oldest and most well-known talent and literary agencies in the world, founded in 1899. Before that she worked as an editor at publishing houses such as Penguin Random House and Hachette. She looks after commercial fiction and narrative non-fiction (you can read more about how she works here), and spoiler alert: she's also my literary agent! At the end of 2021, the proposal we worked on together on for The Success Myth was sold to Transworld (Penguin). This year, she signed Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Richard Ratcliffe as her authors. Their book A Yard of Sky publishes later this year and I can't wait to read it. Here is a Q&A all about her favourite books because nothing makes me nosier than wondering what is on someone else’s personal bookshelves.

What’s the first book you remember reading?

The BFG by Roald Dahl. I was home unwell from school, but I can’t have been that unwell! I remember sitting in bed and reading it the whole way through in one go. That was the first time I’d done that, and certainly on my own, and it was magical.

A book that surprised you?

Nobody Will Tell You This But Me by Bess Kalb. (I think you might have been the reason I read this, Emma!) It’s a highly unusual book from the get-go; it’s a grandmother speaking to her granddaughter from beyond the grave, telling the story of her life with hilarious candour and love, but written by that same granddaughter. Already interesting. And then, it’s this tiny slip of a book packed with pure love, unvarnished truths, sharp wit – and everything that makes female relationships the best.

A book you've gifted to someone and why?

Educated by Tara Westover is one of the books I gifted this Christmas, to a father of a daughter. It’s an incredible memoir, and while I didn’t want him to get any ideas about preparing for the End of Days, I thought there was a lot he’d enjoy about living a very different kind of life.

Favourite novel, if you had to pick one?

It used to be Any Human Heart by William Boyd, but because that’s so many people’s favourite novel (and deservedly so) I’ve recently moved on to The Heart's Invisible Furies by John Boyne.

Favourite cookbook? Or book on food?

Such a tough one, but I’ll say DISHOOM. I absolutely love Indian food (my married name is Curry) and we had the Ruby Chicken at our wedding.

A self-help book that actually helped?

Atomic Habits by James Clear. Currently reading, currently helping.

A book you prefer more than the film?

So many! But I’ll go with The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society by Mary Ann-Shaffer & Annie Barrows. It was always going to be a big ask to make a book that’s written through letters into a film.

A book you think should be more popular?

All At Sea by Decca Aitkenhead. Such an incredible memoir.

Any book you’re currently thinking about and why?

We All Want Impossible Things by Catherine Newman, because that’s what I’m reading currently. I think it’s going to be incredible and totally devastating.