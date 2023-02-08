Illustration by Sophie Parsons for The Hyphen

Oliver Burkeman is one of my favourite non-fiction authors. He is a New York Times bestselling author (books such as The Antidote and Help!) and columnist for the Guardian newspaper. His latest new book, Four Thousand Weeks, is about making the most of our radically finite lives in a world of impossible demands. It’s a book I recommend to anyone whenever they complain to me about being too busy.

What’s the first book you remember reading?

Richmal Crompton's "Just William" series, which is a bit absurd because I must have read plenty of books by then, never mind all the ones read to me. But that's my memory. I read every single available one of them in a row, as I recall.

A book that surprised you?

Tania Branigan's Red Memory: Living, Remembering and Forgetting China's Cultural Revolution (out Feb 2023) because it is absolutely mind-bending how recently those events took place – and, of course, what took place.

A book you've gifted to someone and why?



Iphigenia in Forest Hills: Anatomy of a Murder Trial by Janet Malcolm, because there is no superior contemporary nonfiction writer and I want everyone to accept my view on this matter.

Favourite novel, if you had to pick one?



The Secret History by Donna Tartt. I feel like one should say Middlemarch or Ulysses but there you have it.

Favourite cookbook? Or book on food?

Jerusalem, Yotam Ottolenghi. Honestly my role in the kitchen is extremely basic weeknight dinners. But my wife often bases fancier occasions around Ottolenghi recipes and I am thrilled to fulfil my role as a consumer of them.

A self-help book that actually helped?



Finding Meaning in the Second Half of Life by James Hollis.

A book you sometimes re-read?

Opening the Hand of Thought by Kosho Uchiyama, a deeply charming introduction to Zen. I think Zen Buddhists would say you should always be introducing yourself to Zen, instead of becoming an expert.

Favourite audiobook and where you listened to it?

Stoner by John Williams, alone in a cabin on a snowy weekend in upstate New York.

A book you prefer more than the film?



The David Fincher movie was pretty good, but I read Gillian Flynn's Gone Girl during a trip to Australia and was so completely, involuntarily gripped by it that at one point I spent two hours in a bar, motionless, my e-reader on the table, supporting my head in my hands as I read. Two guys at another table came over to check that I was all right – from a distance I must have looked severely depressed.

A book you think should be more popular?

Death: The End of Self-Improvement by Joan Tollifson.

Any book you’re currently thinking about and why?

Ben Macintyre's Colditz: Prisoners of the Castle, because I'm reading it, and because I greatly admire his ability to breathe new life and humour and nuance into already well-covered historical subject matter.

