i made this myself on adobe express, i would like a sticker

An old boss once said to me that your biggest mentor in life will probably be someone you’ve never met. I have many people I can talk to; a robust support network of which I’m proud. But I always knew that in my line of work I would probably never have an obvious mentor. I don’t work in a traditional team, I haven’t had a boss for years, I don’t have a strategic ‘ladder’ to climb. It’s hard to know who to follow or look up to because I never wanted to fit into a box.

Many parts of my life are indeed conventional (I got married! I have a mortgage! I often follow fashion trends! I bought some second-hand Prada shoes because I saw Greta Gerwig wearing them in a New York pap shot etc!) but many parts of my life aren’t that conventional: I don’t want children, I’ve done everything I can to avoid working in an office, I don’t have one stream of income, I don’t really enjoy big festivals or nights out, I don’t like people telling me what to do. It’s an annoying and petty trait to have sometimes; but it’s also why I am an early adopter in my job in the media, and I like to gently rebel against a system that still seems to prefer people to just fall in line, do the same thing on repeat, and be quiet.

There’s a book called Eat Pray Love Made Me Do It — a celebratory anniversary book that came out in 2016, ten years after the original book Eat Pray Love by Elizabeth Gilbert was first published in 2006. Life journeys inspired by the bestselling memoir. You get to read some inspiring stories from the readers, of which there are many. It’s a lovely collection: one reader finds peace with loss, one decides to not have children, one decides to embrace motherhood, one finds new love overseas. The book inspired so many people to do things a bit differently. Because this is the power of Liz Gilbert — and of anyone living in their apologetic truth — it’s quite infectious to see someone breaking the rules of convention.

Liz Gilbert inspired me to do it.