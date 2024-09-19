The reason I love compiling my popular Sunday Scroll newsletter round-ups is because I really enjoy reading. A lot. As much as I am a writer, I am a reader — and I believe those things are intertwined. If you meet an author, there is a big chance they’ll bring up the book they’re currently reading, or have their nose in something. I just pre-ordered a bunch of novels from the recently unveiled Booker Prize shortlist (and I’m subscribed to

I read a lot, mainly because I love it and it relaxes my nervous system, but it also makes me a better writer. I also used to read three books a week as part of my former role as a podcast host between 2016-2023 interviewing lots of authors, a show that amassed 13 million downloads. I shut the podcast down last year, because as much as it was still a great job, the podcast industry had become so saturated, and so many podcasts started launching, I wasn’t sure I was adding anything that new or different. When I get bored of something, it’s game over.

I still keep abreast of what’s coming out, still receive proofs, still receive all the press releases. If you are a professional writer, it’s good to get a sense of ‘the market’ — i.e. what is everyone writing? What am I inspired by? What book covers are killing the game? Who/what would my book sit next to, on the shelf?

I was delighted to receive an email from Substack today, telling me that they had launched a “Substack Summer Recap” (a bit like Spotify Wrapped). According to their data, I am in the top 5% of readers on Substack and read 2,059,184 words on Substack this summer. Bloody hell.

When do I read? One of my favourite days of the week has always been Sundays. I get up early, make breakfast and coffee and have a slow start to the day with my husband and then I go and buy a load of newspapers and sit at my kitchen table reading them. The Sunday supplements in The Times and The Observer and I like the i and The New York Times. I’m also subscribed to Readly where I can read things like The Hollywood Reporter, Fast Company, New York magazine (The Cut), TIME, Vogue etc all in the one place.

Recently, however, I’ve been feeling like these papers don’t really scratch the itch like they used to. Either it’s the overwhelming amount of adverts (and nepo baby content) or maybe with some papers I’m feeling a potential creeping generation gap. My new favourite thing to do is to read my saved Substacks on my iPad. It nourishes me in a way that the papers used to. Brilliant writing, from my favourite writers, sent directly to my inbox — and I get to pay them directly, too.

Highlights

☕ I read the most in the evening

💌 I subscribed to 14 new Substacks this Summer

💬 I left 289 comments on posts

🕵️ I discovered 155 new posts via Notes

Top Substacks I read this year:

I’ve been craving cosy content this Summer. Things that make me feel excited about life, culture, art and travel. I love India’s taste — she recently wrote a list of lovely boutique London hotels and how to spend a lovely time in Suffolk. I love her interior/homey recommendations and her general kind yet no-nonsense tone of voice. Top post this summer: You don't need new summer clothes

It’s no surprise how much I love Jenn, and it was a joy to hang out with her this summer in NYC, celebrating her excellent memoir Ambition Monster. I messaged her earlier this year telling her to come to Substack and I’m so glad she did: hers is all about ambition and aging and “sometimes face creams”. She hosts the Everything is Fine podcast with Kim France — who writes another favourite Substack below! Top post this summer: what now

I enjoy the shopping and the serialization of Kim’s memoir that she never published, about her former years at Lucky magazine and subsequent career breakdown which she writes honestly about. I love her life reflections, and her ability to move forward. I enjoy her style advice, shopping picks, pop culture, and opinions for over-40 women and the over-40-curious. Top post this summer: It's September issue season

If you want some tough love re the publishing industry, look no further. I love Kate’s honest takes on the books biz, life as an agent, and the journey of getting a book deal via her Substack. A true multi-hyphenate and a no-BS kind of writer.

Favourite post this summer: How Not to be Unhinged

I was lucky enough to meet Suleika this year when I was in the US over the Summer. I’ve been a huge fan of her writing ever since I read Between Two Kingdoms. You know that feeling you get when you finish the book, and you immediately miss spending time with the author? That’s how I felt. Luckily, I have her Substack to fill the void.

Favourite post this summer: Survival as a Creative Act

I subscribe to this newsletter so I can dip into the internet trends and feel like I’m top of the zeigesty Gen Z movements! Ochuko covers PR trends, marketing moments, TikTok trends and also some celebrity ‘tea’.

Favourite post this summer: all tech founders want to live forever

Every time Jess’s newsletter pops into my inbox, I immediately grab a tea, and settle down with my iPad like I’m about to read a few pages of a really good novel.

Favourite post this summer: Sorry I'm Late - I was ruining a man's day

The Sophist by Sophie Heawood

I find Sophie Heawood’s writing very dry, very funny, rather cheeky. I’ve loved her writing since her old school Vice column days. Her Rightmove round-ups always cheer me up.

Favourite post this summer: Am on an island

Another reason Sunday is my favourite day — Liz Gilbert uploads a little video of herself and a guest reading out their own ‘letter from love’. During just testing times in the world, it’s really uplifting to hear these words which always sound like poetry.

Favourite post this summer: A toss up between this one with Megan Falley or this one with Samantha Irby.

Katy has become a friend and I fell in love with her words ever since I read her piece “why I left corporate publishing”. She was kind enough to let me re-publish one of her pieces on The Hyphen “The unexpected joy of being a nobody.”

Favourite post this summer: Love Doesn't Conquer This.

A behind-the-scenes look at the business of books, from a new team who are shaking things up a little. (They work with a joint venture/profit share model rather than a straight-up advance.) A great Substack to subscribe to, as they start releasing their first bunch of books.

Favourite post this summer: Our first 100 days

Look! A little image the brainiacs at Substack made me:

